Trying to get the black to be able to see through to the image

I want to be able to set the black to transparent and have the picture, image be visible through only the transparent space.

code: https://jsfiddle.net/gfc3jrbL/

.image { position: relative; width: 300px; height: 300px; box-sizing: border-box; background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/300"); background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size: cover; } .layer { width: 300px; height: 300px; background: red; } .layer2 { width: 150px; height: 150px; background: black; position: absolute; top: 30px; left: 15px; bottom: 0; right: 0; }