Trying to get the black to be able to see through to the image

I want the black to be set as transparent while also being able to see through the red to the image.
I only want to see the picture, image come through the black portion only.
When the black is set to transparent, the picture should become visible.
I want to be able to set the black to transparent and have the picture, image be visible through only the transparent space.
How would I accomplish that?
code: https://jsfiddle.net/gfc3jrbL/
.image {
position: relative;
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
box-sizing: border-box;
background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/300");
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: cover;
}
.layer {
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
background: red;
}
.layer2 {
width: 150px;
height: 150px;
background: black;
position: absolute;
top: 30px;
left: 15px;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
}
<div class="image">
<div class="layer"></div>
<div class="layer2"></div>
</div>