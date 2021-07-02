Trying to get the black to be able to see through to the image

HTML & CSS
#1

I want the black to be set as transparent while also being able to see through the red to the image.

I only want to see the picture, image come through the black portion only.

When the black is set to transparent, the picture should become visible.

I want to be able to set the black to transparent and have the picture, image be visible through only the transparent space.

How would I accomplish that?

code: https://jsfiddle.net/gfc3jrbL/

.image {
  position: relative;
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/300");
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-size: cover;
}

.layer {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background: red;
}

.layer2 {
  width: 150px;
  height: 150px;
  background: black;
  position: absolute;
  top: 30px;
  left: 15px;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
}

<div class="image">
  <div class="layer"></div>
  <div class="layer2"></div>
</div>
#2

If you make the image transparent, it cannot also be black.

Do you mean you want to adjust the opacity?

2 Likes
#3

You can use rgba for the black and the last values is the opacity. This would make the black 50% opaque.

background: rgba(0,0,0,0.5);

e.g.

.layer2 {
  width: 150px;
  height: 150px;
  background: rgba(0,0,0,0.5);
  position: absolute;
  top: 30px;
  left: 15px;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
}

If that’s what you were trying to do?

1 Like
#4

How does doing that help me to be able to see the picture?

This Picture:

background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/300");

When the black is set to transparent, the picture should become visible.

I want to be able to set the black to transparent and have the picture, image be visible through only the transparent space.

When the black area is set to transparent, I want to be able to view the picture through the red color that is on top of it.

I want to be able to view what is behind the red layer.

Example:

#5

That image is behind the red layer, so no, changing the opacity of the black layer won’t allow it to show through.

Do you mean that you want to create a window in the red layer to display the image, and you don’t actually want a second layer at all?

#6

simplistic?

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>template</title>
<!--
Trying to get the black to be able to see through to the image 
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/trying-to-get-the-black-to-be-able-to-see-through-to-the-image/369915
asasass
-->
    <style>
html {
    box-sizing:border-box;
}
*,*::before,*::after {
    box-sizing:inherit;
}

.imagebox {
   width:300px;
   height:300px;
   background-image:url("https://via.placeholder.com/300");
   background-repeat:no-repeat;
   background-size:cover;
}

.layer1 {
    height:300px;
    background:rgba(0,0,0,1); /* change to transparent */ 
}

.layer2 {
    height:300px;
    background-image:linear-gradient(to right, red 0, red 15px, transparent 15px, transparent 165px, red 165px, red 300px),
                     linear-gradient(to bottom, red 0, red 30px, transparent 30px, transparent 180px, red 180px, red 300px);
}
    </style>
</head>
<body>

<div class="imagebox">
   <div class="layer1">
      <div class="layer2"></div>
   </div>
</div>

</body>
</html>

px dimensions, really?

#7

I want to be able to view the picture:
background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/300");

It’s still black.

code https://jsfiddle.net/84h0d3qb/1/

#8

Did you try changing layer 1 CSS to transparent?

#9

How would I be able to use absolute positioning to move the square around anywhere I want?

  position: absolute;
  top: 30px;
  left: 15px;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
#10

Sounds like absolute positioning is now a requirement.
(I did not use absolute positioning.)
I hope you get the idea about simplistic layers, though.

1 Like
#11

Something other than gradient would need to be used here.