Trying to get the black to be able to see through to the image

That image is behind the red layer, so no, changing the opacity of the black layer won’t allow it to show through.

Do you mean that you want to create a window in the red layer to display the image, and you don’t actually want a second layer at all?

simplistic?

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>template</title>
<!--
Trying to get the black to be able to see through to the image 
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/trying-to-get-the-black-to-be-able-to-see-through-to-the-image/369915
asasass
-->
    <style>
html {
    box-sizing:border-box;
}
*,*::before,*::after {
    box-sizing:inherit;
}

.imagebox {
   width:300px;
   height:300px;
   background-image:url("https://via.placeholder.com/300");
   background-repeat:no-repeat;
   background-size:cover;
}

.layer1 {
    height:300px;
    background:rgba(0,0,0,1); /* change to transparent */ 
}

.layer2 {
    height:300px;
    background-image:linear-gradient(to right, red 0, red 15px, transparent 15px, transparent 165px, red 165px, red 300px),
                     linear-gradient(to bottom, red 0, red 30px, transparent 30px, transparent 180px, red 180px, red 300px);
}
    </style>
</head>
<body>

<div class="imagebox">
   <div class="layer1">
      <div class="layer2"></div>
   </div>
</div>

</body>
</html>

px dimensions, really?

I want to be able to view the picture:
background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/300");

It’s still black.

code https://jsfiddle.net/84h0d3qb/1/

Did you try changing layer 1 CSS to transparent?

How would I be able to use absolute positioning to move the square around anywhere I want?

  position: absolute;
  top: 30px;
  left: 15px;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
Sounds like absolute positioning is now a requirement.
(I did not use absolute positioning.)
I hope you get the idea about simplistic layers, though.

Something other than gradient would need to be used here.

The gradient may not be the most sophisticated method of creating the opening in the red layer through which the image is viewed, but it is dirt easy. And as you can tell, the black box is actually a full sized layer. The gradient can be simplified somewhat by using calc but it will not be mindless to move the box around over the image. That will require JS and possibly a better technique than the gradient although we’re only talking about calculating two (OK 4) values as the cursor moves… assuming that the box follows the cursor. You haven’t mentioned how or why the box needs to move. It seems like a tiresome frustration to me as a potential user unless there is a really good reason for it.

In that demo you set the last value to 1 which means no opacity unlike the code I gave you where it was half opacity (0.5). If it is one then it is not transparent at all. The value goes from zero to 1 (full transparency (0) to none (1))

.layer1 {
  height: 300px;
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
}

Screen Shot 2021-07-02 at 10.37.39

Are you trying for this type of effect?

Or a dynamic effect with JS.

Or using box-shadow.

How would I connect the square to the circle so that only one absolute positioning is being used?

Next, how would I color in only the top and bottom left and right triangles of the square?

Leaving only the circle portion see-through.

code: https://jsfiddle.net/0cynv2aj/

.image {
  position: relative;
  display: inline-table;
  overflow: hidden;
}

.layer {
  width: 150px;
  height: 150px;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 1px red;
  position: absolute;
  top: 10px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 10px;
}

.layer2 {
  width: 150px;
  height: 150px;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 1px red;
  border-radius: 50%;
  position: absolute;
  top: 10px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 10px;
}

<div class="image">
  <img src="https://picsum.photos/500" width="200" alt="Sea View">
  <div class="layer"></div>
  <div class="layer2"></div>
</div>
Try this.

.image {
  position: relative;
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/300");
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-size: cover;
}

.layer {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  background: red;
  opacity: 0.5;
}

.layer2 {
  width: 150px;
  height: 150px;
  background: black;
  position: absolute;
  top: 30px;
  left: 15px;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  background: rgba(0,0,0,0.5);
}


<div class="image">
  <div class="layer"></div>
  <div class="layer2"></div>
</div>
I already showed you how to do that with the box-shadow trick.

How would I center the circle vertically/horizontally inside the white square?

code: https://jsfiddle.net/vd70zcok/

.image {
  position: relative;
  display: inline-table;
  overflow: hidden;
}

.layer {
  width: 154px;
  height: 154px;
  overflow: hidden;
  position: absolute;
  top: 10px;
  left: 50px;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 500px blue;
}

.layer2 {
  width: 150px;
  height: 150px;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 150px white;
  border-radius: 50%;
}


<div class="image">
  <img src="https://picsum.photos/500" width="500" alt="Sea View">
  <div class="layer">
    <div class="layer2"></div>
  </div>
</div>
As it is a 150px box inside a 154px box then a 2px left margin and a 2px top margin would centre it.

Or you can use display:flex on .layer and margin :auto on layer2 or any number of other ways :slight_smile:

How come it is not possible to write this part of the CSS this way?

i.e., In order to set the image to have auto height, the image has to be specified in the html.

<img src="https://picsum.photos/500" width="500" alt="Sea View">

Why is that?

code: https://jsfiddle.net/tsw8ocry/2/

.image {
  position: relative;
  display: inline-table;
  width: 500px;
  height: auto;
  overflow: hidden;
  background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/500");
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-size: cover;
}

<div class="image">
  <div class="layer">
    <div class="layer2"></div>
  </div>
</div>
Background colors and background images are merely a background to whatever content is in that element.

If there is no content then there is no background to paint.

You would need to set the height of the div to match the image height if all you are displaying is the image.

If the image is classed as content then it should be in the HTML anyway. If the image is decoration only then it belongs as a background image.

How would I add text to it?

I got this far, but couldn’t figure out how to place it in the middle.

I tried absolute positing, margin auto, that didn’t work

I tried these, they had no effect.

    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
    text-align: left;

code: https://jsfiddle.net/fLmhnyz1/1/

.image {
  position: relative;
  display: inline-table;
  overflow: hidden;
}

span {
  font-size: 14px;
  color: #892CDC;
  text-align: center;
  font-family: New Times Roman;
}

.layer {
  display: flex;
  width: 154px;
  height: 154px;
  overflow: hidden;
  position: absolute;
  top: 10px;
  left: 50px;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 500px blue;
}

.layer2 {
  margin: auto;
  width: 150px;
  height: 150px;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 150px white;
  border-radius: 50%;
  overflow: hidden;
}

<div class="image">
  <img src="https://picsum.photos/500" width="500" alt="Sea View">

  <div class="layer">

    <div class="layer2">
      <span>“Some Text Here”</span>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>
You can center the text with flexbox, in that case the parent of the span needs to be set to flex with the alignment properties added to it as well.

https://jsfiddle.net/083brwqu/

.image {
  position: relative;
  display: inline-table;
  overflow: hidden;
}

.layer {
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  width: 154px;
  height: 154px;
  overflow: hidden;
  position: absolute;
  top: 10px;
  left: 50px;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 500px blue;
}

.layer2 {
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  margin: auto;
  width: 150px;
  height: 150px;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 150px white;
  border-radius: 50%;
  overflow: hidden;
}
  span {
    font-size: 14px;
    color: #892CDC;
    font-family: New Times Roman;
  }
How would I add:

<span>Some Text Here</span>

To the middle of this one?
It is set up differently.
The text would go behind the svg’s.

I don’t think flex will work here.

code: https://jsfiddle.net/1zrhtnk3/

.grid {
  width: 150px;
  height: 150px;
  margin: 5%;
  display: grid;
  /*grid-template-columns: auto auto auto auto auto;
  grid-template-rows: auto auto auto auto auto;*/
  grid-template-areas:
    "r1c1 r1c2 r1c3 r1c4 r1c5"
    "r2c1 r2c2 r2c3 r2c4 r2c5"
    "r3c1 r3c2 r3c3 r3c4 r3c5"
    "r4c1 r4c2 r4c3 r4c4 r4c5"
    "r5c1 r5c2 r5c3 r5c4 r5c5";
  border-radius: 50%;
  align-items: center;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  padding: 0;
  background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/150");
  background-size: cover;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
}

.i1 {
  grid-area: r1c3;
}

.i2 {
  grid-area: r2c2;
}

.i3 {
  grid-area: r2c4;
}

.i4 {
  grid-area: r3c1;
}

.i5 {
  grid-area: r3c3;
}

.i6 {
  grid-area: r3c5;
}

.i7 {
  grid-area: r4c2;
}

.i8 {
  grid-area: r4c4;
}

.i9 {
  grid-area: r5c3;
}

.item {
  margin: auto;
 width: 18px;
}

<div class="grid">

  <svg class="item i1" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
    <path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
    <path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
    <path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
  </svg>

  <svg class="item i2" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
    <path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
    <path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
    <path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
  </svg>

  <svg class="item i3" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
    <path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
    <path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
    <path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
  </svg>

  <svg class="item i4" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
    <path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
    <path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
    <path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
  </svg>

  <svg class="item i5" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
    <path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
    <path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
    <path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
  </svg>

  <svg class="item i6" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
    <path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
    <path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
    <path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
  </svg>

  <svg class="item i7" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
    <path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
    <path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
    <path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
  </svg>

  <svg class="item i8" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
    <path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
    <path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
    <path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
  </svg>

  <svg class="item i9" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
    <path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
    <path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
    <path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
    <path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
  </svg>



</div>