Trying to get the average of a count resultset using sql server 2016

Hi,
I have the following SQL using SQL server 2016 (RTM-GDR) (KB4058560) - 13.0.1745.2 (X64) version:
SELECT
COUNT(*) AS tot,
PageView
FROM
[dbo].[LOG]
GROUP BY
PageView
ORDER BY
COUNT(*) DESC;
now I am getting this resultset
tot PageView
7893 APP 1
1476 APP 2
478 APP 3
I want to get the average daily accesses of this list
I did not get it to work
SELECT AVG(COUNT) AS avg,
t
FROM
(
SELECT
COUNT(*) AS COUNT,
T.PageView t
FROM
[dbo].[LOG] T
WHERE
T.DateHour = (SELECT MAX (B.DateHour) FROM [dbo].[LOG] B WHERE (B.Id = T.Id))
GROUP BY
T.PageView
) AS counts
GROUP BY
t;
avg PageView
7893 APP 1
1476 APP 2
478 APP 3
My table structure below
-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for LOG
-- ----------------------------
CREATE TABLE [dbo].[LOG] (
[id] bigint IDENTITY(1,1) NOT NULL,
[user] nvarchar(10) COLLATE Latin1_General_CI_AS NULL,
[PageView] nvarchar(100) COLLATE Latin1_General_CI_AS NULL,
[DateHour] smalldatetime DEFAULT getdate() NULL
)
GO
update sample data
For example:
- for PageView equal to App 1 I have 24 rows stored divided into two days (18-19/12/2017). The average is 24/2 = 12
id;user;PageView;DateHour
10;97697;APP 1;18/12/2017 18:12:00
11;97697;APP 1;18/12/2017 18:15:00
12;97697;APP 2;18/12/2017 18:15:00
13;97697;APP 2;18/12/2017 18:18:00
14;97697;APP 2;18/12/2017 18:25:00
15;15841;APP 1;18/12/2017 18:31:00
16;15841;APP 1;18/12/2017 18:53:00
17;15841;APP 1;18/12/2017 19:04:00
18;15841;APP 1;18/12/2017 19:09:00
19;15841;APP 2;18/12/2017 19:10:00
20;09623;APP 1;18/12/2017 20:15:00
21;23265;APP 1;18/12/2017 21:05:00
22;09623;APP 1;18/12/2017 21:29:00
23;25506;APP 1;18/12/2017 21:49:00
24;20986;APP 1;18/12/2017 22:33:00
25;25623;APP 1;18/12/2017 23:46:00
26;95932;APP 1;19/12/2017 00:02:00
27;29067;APP 1;19/12/2017 00:03:00
28;32337;APP 1;19/12/2017 00:09:00
29;23265;APP 1;19/12/2017 00:16:00
30;09343;APP 1;19/12/2017 00:20:00
31;20901;APP 1;19/12/2017 00:35:00
32;26786;APP 1;19/12/2017 00:47:00
33;24980;APP 1;19/12/2017 00:49:00
34;25996;APP 1;19/12/2017 00:52:00
35;14949;APP 1;19/12/2017 01:03:00
36;54987;APP 1;19/12/2017 01:47:00
37;23265;APP 1;19/12/2017 04:53:00
38;20635;APP 3;19/12/2017 06:14:00
39;25081;APP 3;19/12/2017 06:38:00
40;61660;APP 3;19/12/2017 06:42:00