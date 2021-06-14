Trying to get the average of a count resultset using sql server 2016

Hi,

I have the following SQL using SQL server 2016 (RTM-GDR) (KB4058560) - 13.0.1745.2 (X64) version:

SELECT COUNT(*) AS tot, PageView FROM [dbo].[LOG] GROUP BY PageView ORDER BY COUNT(*) DESC;

now I am getting this resultset

tot PageView 7893 APP 1 1476 APP 2 478 APP 3

I want to get the average daily accesses of this list

I did not get it to work

SELECT AVG(COUNT) AS avg, t FROM ( SELECT COUNT(*) AS COUNT, T.PageView t FROM [dbo].[LOG] T WHERE T.DateHour = (SELECT MAX (B.DateHour) FROM [dbo].[LOG] B WHERE (B.Id = T.Id)) GROUP BY T.PageView ) AS counts GROUP BY t; avg PageView 7893 APP 1 1476 APP 2 478 APP 3

My table structure below

-- ---------------------------- -- Table structure for LOG -- ---------------------------- CREATE TABLE [dbo].[LOG] ( [id] bigint IDENTITY(1,1) NOT NULL, [user] nvarchar(10) COLLATE Latin1_General_CI_AS NULL, [PageView] nvarchar(100) COLLATE Latin1_General_CI_AS NULL, [DateHour] smalldatetime DEFAULT getdate() NULL ) GO

update sample data

I want to get the average daily accesses of this list

For example:

for PageView equal to App 1 I have 24 rows stored divided into two days (18-19/12/2017). The average is 24/2 = 12