Trying to get ratio keeper to work

To be able to test different curtain background styles more easily, I separated the curtain from the code here. https://jsfiddle.net/p7ezjcbw/
When the curtain gets smaller it folds up like an accordion.
I’m doing something wrong.
<div class="play1 "></div>
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="curtain "></div>
</div>
.curtain {
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 642px;
box-shadow: inset 0 -2px 0px 0px #0a0a0a;
background: linear-gradient(transparent 50%, transparent 50%),
linear-gradient(90deg, transparent, red, transparent);
background-size: 100% 2px, 3px 100%;
background-position: center;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
/*transition: background 6s ease;*/
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
}