Trying to get all parts of a URI

I have a script that uploads a document and I want it to give me the URI of the uploaded doc.

The upload script is at http://www.domain.com/folder/admin/upload.php

and the uploaded doc is at http://www.domain.com/folder/newsletters/news1.pdf

So far I have

echo '<p>Newsletter URL: <strong>', $_SERVER['REQUEST_SCHEME'], '://', $_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'], $dir, $file, '</strong></p>', "

";

but that is missing part of the path ie the /folder/ bit. Is there any way to get that part of the path without hardcoding it?