Trying to get all parts of a URI

If www is considered a sub-directory then this works.
https://www.peacevase.tk/assets/gandalf458/
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$dir = '/newsletter/';
$destdir = '..' .$dir;
if (!is_dir($destdir))
{
mkdir($destdir);
}
$_FILES['uppfile']['tmp_name'] = 'DEBUG_NOT_USED.PDF';
echo '<br>$dir ==> ' ,
$dir = '/newsletter/';
echo '<br>$destdir ==> ' ,
$destdir = dirname( __DIR__) .$dir;
echo '<br>$destdir ==> ' ,
$destdir = strstr($destdir, 'public_html/');
echo '<br>$destdir ==> ' ,
$destdir = trim( substr($destdir, 12) );
echo '<br>$dir ==> ' ,
$dir = strstr($destdir, 'public_html', false);
echo '<br>$filename ==> ' ,
$filename = 'news1.pdf';
echo '<br>$filename ==> ' ,
$filename = 'news1.html';
echo '<br>$destpath ==> ' ,
$destpath = $destdir .$filename;
echo '<br>$tmp_name ==> ' ,
$tmp_name = $_FILES['uppfile']['tmp_name'];
if (1 || is_uploaded_file($tmp_name) && move_uploaded_file($tmp_name, $destpath))
{
echo '<p>File ', $filename, ' has been uploaded successfully as <strong>', $filename, '</strong>.</p>', "\n";
echo '<br> $url ==> ',
$url = $_SERVER['REQUEST_SCHEME']
. '://'
. $_SERVER['SERVER_NAME']
. '/'
. $destpath
// . $filename
;
echo '<p>Newsletter URL: <strong>';
echo '<a href="' .$url .'">' ,$filename .'</a>';
echo '</strong></p>'
, "\n"
;
}
It took me ages to find out why the file nest1.html was not opening. I created the file for testing purposes - the file name had a leadiing space!