Trying to fix the loading of the Google Maps JavaScript API without a callback

Hi.
I have a problem with the Google Map javascript API since it is imposible to load it without a callback.
It is described in this site: How to fix Loading the Google Maps JavaScript API without a callback is not supported
My website – running on Joomla” – loads the GM API using an extensión, and the developer seems to be out the business some time ago.
There is a line in the code that should add the callback. I am not a coder and after some failed attempts I am not sure about the way to do it.
I have these two lines:
$url = 'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json?address=' . $address . '&key=' . $this->getServerApiKey();
JHtml::script('https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=' . $this->getJsApiKey());
And the code:
<?php
defined('_JEXEC') or die;
class SiteGoogleMaps
{
protected $jsApiKey;
protected $serverApiKey;
public function __construct($jsApiKey, $serverApiKey)
{
$this->jsApiKey = $jsApiKey;
$this->serverApiKey = $serverApiKey;
}
public static function getInstance($jsApiKey, $serverApiKey)
{
static $instance = null;
if (is_null($instance)) {
$instance = new self($jsApiKey, $serverApiKey);
}
return $instance;
}
public function getJsApiKey()
{
return $this->jsApiKey;
}
public function getServerApiKey()
{
return $this->serverApiKey;
}
public function geoCode($address)
{
jimport('joomla.filesyste.file');
$address = urlencode($address);
$url = 'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json?address=' . $address . '&key=' . $this->getServerApiKey();
$data = json_decode($this->getUrl($url));
\Joomla\CMS\Log\Log::add(
sprintf('Decoding address "%s", using api key "%s" and geocoding url: "%s"', urldecode($address), $this->getServerApiKey(), $url),
\Joomla\CMS\Log\Log::INFO,
'com_site.google_maps.geocoding'
);
if ('OK' != $data->status || !isset($data->results[0]->geometry->location)) {
\Joomla\CMS\Log\Log::add(
sprintf('Decoding address "%s" failed with error "%s"', urldecode($address), $data->error_message),
\Joomla\CMS\Log\Log::ERROR,
'com_site.google_maps.geocoding'
);
return false;
}
$location = $data->results[0]->geometry->location;
\Joomla\CMS\Log\Log::add(
sprintf('Decoded address "%s" to latitude "%s" and longitude "%s"', urldecode($address), $location->lat, $location->lng),
\Joomla\CMS\Log\Log::NOTICE,
'com_site.google_maps.geocoding'
);
return $location;
}
public function renderMap($id = 'site-googlemap', $location = array(), $height = '400', $width = '100%', $config = array())
{
// Render Javascript.
FactoryHtml::script('googlemaps');
JHtml::script('https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=' . $this->getJsApiKey());
JText::script('JPREVIOUS');
JText::script('JNEXT');
// Set default values for location.
if (!is_array($location)) {
$location = array();
}
if (!isset($location['lat']) || !isset($location['lng'])) {
$location['lat'] = 48;
$location['lng'] = 14;
}
if (!isset($location['zoom'])) {
$location['zoom'] = 3;
}
// Set default values for dimension.
if (false === strpos($height, '%')) {
$height .= 'px';
}
if (false === strpos($width, '%')) {
$width .= 'px';
}
$optionUseSimpleMarker = isset($config['useSimpleMarkers']) ? $config['useSimpleMarkers'] : 'false';
$options = '{ center: new google.maps.LatLng(' . $location['lat'] . ', ' . $location['lng'] . '), zoom: ' . $location['zoom'] . ', useSimpleMarkers: ' . $optionUseSimpleMarker . ' }';
if ($optionUseSimpleMarker) {
JHtml::script('components/com_site/assets/js/oms.min.js');
}
$document = JFactory::getDocument();
$initJs = '$("#' . $id . '").siteGoogleMap(' . $options . ') ';
$js = array();
$js[] = 'jQuery(document).ready(function ($) { ';
if (isset($config['initOnTabOpen'])) {
$tab = $config['initOnTabOpen'];
$js[] = 'var tab = $(".nav li a[href=\"#' . $tab . '\"]");';
$js[] = 'if (tab.parent().hasClass("active")) {';
$js[] = $initJs;
$js[] = '}';
$js[] = 'else {';
$js[] = ' $(".nav li a[href=\"#' . $tab . '\"]").click(function (event) { ';
$js[] = $initJs;
$js[] = ' });';
$js[] = '}';
} else {
$js[] = $initJs;
}
$js[] = ' });';
$document->addScriptDeclaration(implode("\n", $js));
$html = array();
$html[] = '<div id="' . $id . '" style="height: ' . $height . '; width: ' . $width . ';" class="site-google-map"></div>';
return implode("\n", $html);
}
public function renderJavascript()
{
FactoryHtml::script('googlemaps');
JHtml::script('https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=' . $this->getJsApiKey());
}
protected function getUrl($url)
{
if (function_exists('curl_init')) {
$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HEADER, 0);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
$output = curl_exec($ch);
if (!curl_errno($ch)) {
curl_close($ch);
return $output;
}
curl_close($ch);
}
return file_get_contents($url);
}
}
I am not sure whether it can be fixed by editing the code above or I should replace the extensión.
Thanks for any reply.