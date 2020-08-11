Trying to find better solution to download large records from the table

On my User Interface, there is an Advanced Search section where user selects 5-7 things from the 5-7 different dropdown menu and based on these parameters, a web service is called. The webservice returns the search results in a JSON format and those records are displayed in a tabular format in the User Interface.

Something like this : http://jsfiddle.net/jqwidgets/6HRU8)

So I have a Download button below the tabular section where all records are displayed, just like shown in the jsfiddle above.

If I have to download the records in excel format as soon as user clicks the download button, is there something better than using jQXwidgets that is used in the JSFiddle and in my code as well?

The reason I want to go away from jqxwidget is that they are asking to supply a URL hosted on my RHEL server and that’s causing issues to me in setting up virtualhost on Apache etc. The reason they are asking is that the records are around 2000 or more and to handle the load I need to have their solution on my server.