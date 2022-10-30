Trying to figure out how to get fade to work

https://jsfiddle.net/xLkngsyd/
Also, in jsitor, when I click on the 2nd video, the first player’s image fades out.
https://jsitor.com/kDARJVjvu
I was trying to fade out the image, but I am not sure I am able to.
The outline, when I click on the first video, it fades in how it is supposed to.
After the play button is clicked.
When I click on the other videos it doesn’t work.
.curtain::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
top: 0;
outline: 1px solid #333;
pointer-events: none;
}
.curtain.slide::after {
outline: 1px solid #0059dd;
transition: outline 2s ease-in;
}