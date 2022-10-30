Trying to figure out how to get fade to work

https://jsfiddle.net/xLkngsyd/

Also, in jsitor, when I click on the 2nd video, the first player’s image fades out.

https://jsitor.com/kDARJVjvu

I was trying to fade out the image, but I am not sure I am able to.

The outline, when I click on the first video, it fades in how it is supposed to.

After the play button is clicked.

When I click on the other videos it doesn’t work.