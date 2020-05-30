Trying to expand base code

After much help from a couple of members I got a base code to work with, however…
Can any one tell me what I am doing wrong in this code? I am aiming to have 5 boxes in a row.
one white background and the others grey. As you can see my effort didn’t really work out.
After much help from a couple of members I got a base code to work with, however…
This looks to be a CSS issue, so I’m moving this thread.
Here is the HTML code:
<div class="form-group row">
<label for="rent" class="col-sm-6 col-form-label">Rent</label>
<div class="col-sm-3 mb-2">
<input type="number" class="form-control" id="rent" data-calc="rent" placeholder="0" tabindex="1">
</div>
<div class="col-sm-3 mb-2">
<input type="text" id="rentWeekly" class="form-control form-output" data-calc="rentWeekly" value="£0.00" readonly="" tabindex="-1">
</div>
<div class="col-sm-3 mb-2">
<input type="text" id="rentDaily" class="form-control form-output" data-calc="rentDaily" value="£0.00" readonly="" tabindex="-1">
</div>
</div>
The total size needs to be 12, but 6+3+3+3 is more than 12.
What you have there can fit by changing
col-sm-6 to be
col-sm-3 instead.
To get five boxes in a row would mean making them size 2 instead, so that they fit in the 12 limit.
Thanks Paul, worked a treat.
I spoke to soon Paul, let me have three boxes but not five.
Please see above.
Thanks Paul, they look as if they are all 2 now but still not in one row.
I’ve used beautifier.io to help me understand the HTML indenting.
<form id="costs-1" class="costs-1" name="costs-1">
<div class="form-group row">
<label for="rent" class="col-sm-2 col-form-label">Rent</label>
<div class="col-sm-2 mb-2">
<input type="number" class="form-control" id="rent" data-calc="rent" placeholder="0" tabindex="1">
</div>
<div class="col-sm-2 mb-2">
<input type="text" id="rentWeekly" class="form-control form-output" data-calc="rentWeekly" value="£0.00" readonly="" tabindex="-1">
</div>
<div class="col-sm-2 mb-2">
<input type="text" id="rent-daily" class="form-control form-output" data-calc="rent-daily" value="£0.00" readonly="" tabindex="-1">
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-2 mb-2">
<input type="text" id="rent-hourly" class="form-control form-output" data-calc="rent-hourly" value="£0.00" readonly="" tabindex="-1">
</div>
</form>
It looks like one of them has fallen out of the row. Put it back in there.