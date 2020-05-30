Trying to expand base code

This looks to be a CSS issue, so I’m moving this thread.

Here is the HTML code:

<div class="form-group row"> <label for="rent" class="col-sm-6 col-form-label">Rent</label> <div class="col-sm-3 mb-2"> <input type="number" class="form-control" id="rent" data-calc="rent" placeholder="0" tabindex="1"> </div> <div class="col-sm-3 mb-2"> <input type="text" id="rentWeekly" class="form-control form-output" data-calc="rentWeekly" value="£0.00" readonly="" tabindex="-1"> </div> <div class="col-sm-3 mb-2"> <input type="text" id="rentDaily" class="form-control form-output" data-calc="rentDaily" value="£0.00" readonly="" tabindex="-1"> </div> </div>

The total size needs to be 12, but 6+3+3+3 is more than 12.

What you have there can fit by changing col-sm-6 to be col-sm-3 instead.

To get five boxes in a row would mean making them size 2 instead, so that they fit in the 12 limit.