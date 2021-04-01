Trying to eliminate gap between <img> and <figcaption>

Hi,

I would be grateful for any thoughts/help anyone can offer please. I am creating a gallery where the page is generated by PHP from a SQL table - that side of things works but I am having one small and one larger problem with the layout.

The pictures are scans of very old photos (taken and scanned by my recently deceased Father-in-Law) that come in many different sizes, resolutions and aspect ratios. The text for <figcaption> varies a lot in no. of characters - sometimes just a couple of words, sometimes several paragraphs. On a desktop I want to have a 3 x 2 grid. Initially I gave all the pictures the same width, in a grid. But this made the portrait orientated pictures bigger than the landscape orientated ones (by definition) and it looked unbalanced.

So I decided that I would place each picture in a square and keep the original aspect ratio. This gave rise to the first, more minor problem - to keep the frames around pictures even (15 px) I had to use width: calc(100% - 30px); for the container width. I then styled the img as width: 100%; . But defining the image height was problematic. I fudged the issue by using height: calc((95vw - 30px)/3); which gave an acceptable result - the space for the image doesn’t have to be exactly square. I wonder if there is anyway, without using javascript, that I could have made the height equal to the width of width: calc(100% - 30px); ?

This Code Pen illustrates the kind of output I am getting:

I have put borders of width 0px so that values can be inserted to see where the boxes are on the page.

But the more important issue is the gap between the bottom of the photo and the . To make the tops of the photos line up with each other I used

img{

object-fit: contain;

object-position: 50% 0%;

}

which would place the image at the bottom of its box and eliminate the gap but in my opinion this looks horrible because the tops of each picture vary greatly in position.

I wonder if there is something I can do using position: but I don’t think there is without using javascript? Or should I approach it all differently?

To anyone who has read this far, thank you very much for taking an interest. Hope I have explained myself OK.