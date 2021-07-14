Trying to eliminate gap between <img> and <figcaption>

I’ve been playing around a little bit and have simplified the css quite a bit. I also added an extra div into the html to allow for a trick that keeps the caption to the same width as the image and looks much much neater.

Again it needs stress testing with various images and browsers but the css is much much simpler than before. Note that I have used max-width media queries because that’s just the way I work

It may be of interest but don’t worry if not as I had fun doing it. (On the weekend when I have some spare time I will go through the codepen and change all the images to placeholder images rather than linking to your site images.)