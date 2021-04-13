Trying to eliminate gap between <img> and <figcaption>

wake689: wake689: I can’t work out why it works.

It is subtly different to yours in that I am not actually stretching the image at all.

If you take the picture “Mum all glammed” up for example then in your example the image has been stretched to twice its natural size. You have it displayed at 611 x 611 but its natural size was 300 387. That means a greater loss of quality on an already low quality image and was one of the things you were concerned about at the start. I think it looks much neater in my example at a natural size but of course there will be more space around it (which I actually think works well).

My example doesn’t stretch an image if it is smaller than the space available. However it will limit the width and height of the image if the image is greater than the space available. As the space available is basically square we can be sure that when one dimension reaches its max-height the other dimension is still contained within the area.

wake689: wake689: I notice that you have two values for max-height

The first one with 100% is redundant as long as the browser understands calc . I only left it in place so I could remember what it was before. (It can be used as a fallback if required for older browsers but probably better to remove it these days.)

wake689: wake689: My only concern would be what would happen if there were three short wide landscape pictures in a row

If I use 3 landscape pictures from your example then to my eyes it looks the same as your example. Here are screenshots of my example first and then yours.

They look much the same to me. Of course you will need to test with various sizes just to be sure that we are not missing something glaringly obvious but to me it looks a much better method.

wake689: wake689: Are the only changes the following?

I removed the absolute positioning from the figcaption as the position:relative and z-index on the parent is no longer needed. I also removed some duplication from your media queries as you don’t need to repeat whole blocks of code. You only need the differences and over-rides in the media query code as the existing rules still cascade. Also avoid min and max width queries at the same time because you end up having to say things twice. Effectively with min-width media queries you go up in size and all the code cascaded into the next media query as generally you will be changing the same thing. e.g. going from one column to 2 columns to three columns etc… No need to repeat the whole grid rules each time.

wake689: wake689: I am sorely tempted to alter my code,

I suggest you fork my codepen (click fork at the bottom of the codepen screen) and then just test it out with various images from your site to make sure it behaves like you want. In that way you won’t have broken anything of yours while testing. (Codepen is free and a useful way to test demos.) Once you have forked the code I will most likely delete the codepens or change the images to random placeholder images (when I have some spare time).