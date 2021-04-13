Trying to eliminate gap between <img> and <figcaption>

It is subtly different to yours in that I am not actually stretching the image at all.

If you take the picture “Mum all glammed” up for example then in your example the image has been stretched to twice its natural size. You have it displayed at 611 x 611 but its natural size was 300 387. That means a greater loss of quality on an already low quality image and was one of the things you were concerned about at the start. I think it looks much neater in my example at a natural size but of course there will be more space around it (which I actually think works well).

My example doesn’t stretch an image if it is smaller than the space available. However it will limit the width and height of the image if the image is greater than the space available. As the space available is basically square we can be sure that when one dimension reaches its max-height the other dimension is still contained within the area.

The first one with 100% is redundant as long as the browser understands calc. I only left it in place so I could remember what it was before. (It can be used as a fallback if required for older browsers but probably better to remove it these days.)

If I use 3 landscape pictures from your example then to my eyes it looks the same as your example. Here are screenshots of my example first and then yours.

They look much the same to me. Of course you will need to test with various sizes just to be sure that we are not missing something glaringly obvious but to me it looks a much better method.

I removed the absolute positioning from the figcaption as the position:relative and z-index on the parent is no longer needed. I also removed some duplication from your media queries as you don’t need to repeat whole blocks of code. You only need the differences and over-rides in the media query code as the existing rules still cascade. Also avoid min and max width queries at the same time because you end up having to say things twice. Effectively with min-width media queries you go up in size and all the code cascaded into the next media query as generally you will be changing the same thing. e.g. going from one column to 2 columns to three columns etc… No need to repeat the whole grid rules each time.

I suggest you fork my codepen (click fork at the bottom of the codepen screen) and then just test it out with various images from your site to make sure it behaves like you want. In that way you won’t have broken anything of yours while testing. (Codepen is free and a useful way to test demos.) Once you have forked the code I will most likely delete the codepens or change the images to random placeholder images (when I have some spare time).

I just used that so I could centre text using margin:auto when it doesn’t fill the whole line. In your example “Mum all Glammed up” is hanging oddly off the left side of the photo.

I see.

Very nice.

I agree re the small images looking better unstretched.

And I see that my fears re short wide pics was unfounded.

Thank you again for your input. Much neater and simpler.

I’ve been playing around a little bit and have simplified the css quite a bit. I also added an extra div into the html to allow for a trick that keeps the caption to the same width as the image and looks much much neater.

Again it needs stress testing with various images and browsers but the css is much much simpler than before. Note that I have used max-width media queries because that’s just the way I work :slight_smile:

It may be of interest but don’t worry if not as I had fun doing it. (On the weekend when I have some spare time I will go through the codepen and change all the images to placeholder images rather than linking to your site images.)

I like the figcaptions.

But it looks to me as though the “Mum, all glammed up” image is being stretched again, above it’s native pixel size?

btw, I have altered the main site to your initial CSS now and removed all the js and it seems to work well. (after saving a backup of course!)

Looks ok to me in Firefox & Chrome:)

Glad it worked :slight_smile:

This is in Firefox on my Win10 laptop (at full screen size)

I’m on an imac (2560 x 1440) at the moment and it looks ok. I’ll fire up my old PC tomorrow and take a look :slight_smile:

Actually that whole image you posted looks big. Are you sure you don’t have the page zoomed a few times? Is your laptop really 3000 x 2000?

Note that on narrower screens that “Glammed up” image will be slightly taller than the one next to it because it is a portrait image. As the screen gets larger then the other landscape images will be larger assuming their natural size is larger.

If you use devtools and select the image it will tell you the displayed size so you will know if its bigger than its natural size. Look at the screenshot I gave you with the devtools window showing the image’s size.

If the image was being stretched or shrunk it would show you the intrinsic size like this:

Nope - my bad.You are correct - it isn’t stretched.

Yes. It is one of these: https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/laptops/matebook-x-pro-2020/

It’s a great screen. The pixels are small but it is great for photography.

That looks stunning :slight_smile:

About the same price as a macbook though (which means it’s quite expensive). My macbook packed up last year so maybe I need to save up for one of those :slight_smile:

Mine’s not quite the same model - it’s about 3 years old. At that time you could only get the 16Gb model in the USA so I ordered it from there and even after paying shipping and taxes it was still cheaper than buying an 8Gb model here.
Mine has less storage though - 250Gb solid state drive.

I have now got the CSS on the live site altered as per your code. As a relative newbie to the responsiveness game I do “mobile first” so it took a little doing but now works very well. Thank you.

Hi Paul. I have just noticed a problem that only occurs on full screen on my 3000 x 2000 screen, only on one page, page 19 - see screen shot. All the pictures on this page are in portrait format. I can’t work out what is going on.

It seems that

<div class="gallery-inner">

has width 397px and is behaving nicely, not overlapping with the same div of the next picture but that

<figure id="figure3" class="card">

and

<img id="image3" class="gallery" src=...snip... >

are both too wide (both width 464px), overflowing from

<div class="gallery-inner">
Hi.

I think the problem is that you have nested the grid in another grid which is squashing the pictures towards the middle. The whole basis of the technique was to have 33.3% of the screen width available for each but nesting grids breaks the layout as 33.3% of the container is not the size of each column now.

In my codepen I don’t get an overlap even with those large images.

You can either set the 33.3% to 33.3vw in this rule which should make it go wide again.

@media screen and (min-width: 992px){
.gallery-wrapper {
    grid-template-columns: calc(33.3vw - 10px) calc(33.3vw - 10px) calc(33.3vw - 10px);
}
}

Or remove the grid rule from main.gallery and then it should all go wide again.

If indeed you wanted to center the 3 column sin a max-width container then we’d have to take another approach and perhaps use fixed pixel widths for the grid columns and the max-width. (If I remember correctly you always had the images edge to edge without a max-width?)

You’d still have to remove the grid rules from main.gallery and then add something like this:

@media screen and (min-width:1800px){
  .gallery-wrapper {
    grid-template-columns: 600px 600px 600px;
    max-width:1800px;
  }
}
That’s fixed it - thank you