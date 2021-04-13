Trying to eliminate gap between <img> and <figcaption>

The problem:

I wanted to display 6 pictures on a page. The resolution is very low so the full picture could be displayed on a page. So if I just set the width of the image the portrait format pictures were disproportionately large compared to the landscape ones.

So in CSS I gave the IMG boxes the same width and height eg in desktop, where there are three pics in a row -

width: calc((95vw - 30px)/3); height: calc((95vw - 30px)/3);

But this made the layout look messy, with neither the tops nor the bottoms of the pics lining up with each other. So to the IMG tags, in CSS I added

object-fit: contain; object-position: 50% 0%;

So this lined up the tops of the images. But as the heights where all different then there was a gap between the bottom of some images (the landscape format ones) and the figcaption.

From previous help that PaulOB has given me I realised that I could make the box that contains , ie

position: relative;

and make the

position: absolute;

The next step was what I don’t think CSS could deal with. I needed to know what value to use to position the in order to make it start immediately below the IMG. This is where the javascript came in.

I created a function as follows:

function findOffset(x) { let positionOffset let width=document.getElementById(x).clientWidth //determine the width of the image with ID of x, the width as displayed let natH=document.getElementById(x).naturalHeight //determine the ORIGINAL height of the image with ID of x let natW=document.getElementById(x).naturalWidth //determine the ORIGINAL width of the image with ID of x if (natW>natH){ positionOffset = (natH/natW)*width //if image is in landscape orientation }else{ positionOffset=width //if image is in portrait orientation } return positionOffset }

I used naturalHeight and naturalWidth to obtain the dimensions of the jpg.

If the height were greater then the actual picture would fill the img box because it was in portrait format so the offset would equal the width (because the img box is square).

clientWidth is the width of the image as displayed on the page. As I had obtained the width and height of the original image then I knew its aspect ratio and could work out the pixel height of the image AS DISPLAYED - this would give me the offset that I would need to use to position the absolute positioned .

So in the HTML, after each image the PHP generates some js. The important line is:

caption0.style.top=findOffset("image0")+"px"

(the figure ‘0’ is for the first image)

This finds the height of the image displayed on the page and uses that to style the top position for the

The rest of the javascript addresses several problems that arose -

The js to assess the dimensions of the image must not run until the image has finished loading If the page is resized then the offset needs to be recalculated In some circumstances the covered up the navigation buttons that were placed lower on the page, so you could see them but they didn’t react to any mouse clicks.

Hope I have explained this OK?

I am very pleased with myself!

However, if anyone can point out ways that it could be done better then I would be interested to hear.

Thank you for reading this.