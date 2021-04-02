Trying to eliminate gap between <img> and <figcaption>

A ctrl-u of a generated page:

<title> Gallery - A photographic record of Colin & Helene Middleton and family. </title>

<h1> A photographic record of Colin & Helene Middleton and family. </h1>

<img src="images/photos/Col%20School.jpg" class="gallery" alt="" id="image0">
<figcaption class="caption" id="caption0">This was a school photo of myself whilst at Prince's Field School in about 1947.</figcaption> The next three lines in comment show the routine advised to delay a function until after an image has loaded. //var img = new Image(); //img.onload = function() { alert("Height: " + this.height); } //img.src = "http://path/to/image.jpg"; var img = new Image(); img.onload = function() { //position the caption caption0.style.top=findOffset("image0")+"px" //I have created the function findHeight below. This takes as parameters the IDs of the <IMG> and <FIGCAPTION> elements and determines their heights and adds them and returns that result. The next line uses that result to set the height of <FIGURE>. <img src="images/photos/school%20group.jpg" class="gallery" alt="Formal group photo of 50-60 boys of varying ages, outside, in front of a wooden building." id="image1">
<figcaption class="caption" id="caption1">In 1947 we could not afford to go away for a holiday, along with many of my fellow schoolmates. The Leeds City Council ran a holiday camp at Ilkley. This was the Langbar Camp, close to Beamsley Beacon. Being poor enabled us to go to the camp for one week. The fresh air and walks, sleeping on palliasses filled with straw all made for a great adventure for us kids. I am half circled at the front.</figcaption> <img src="images/photos/RAF%20Dad.jpg" class="gallery" alt="Formal portrait in RAF uniform" id="image2">
<figcaption class="caption" id="caption2">This is my Dad, Herbert Middleton, taken when he was in the R.A.F. during World War II. Shortly after the war they split up in a very acrimonious way, which ended up in court after a violent assault upon my Father by Mum and her relatives.</figcaption> <img src="images/photos/Mum%20Fur%20coat.jpg" class="gallery" alt="" id="image3">
<figcaption class="caption" id="caption3">Mum all glammed up.</figcaption> The next three lines in comment show the routine advised to delay a function until after an image has loaded. //var img = new Image(); //img.onload = function() { alert("Height: " + this.height); } //img.src = "http://path/to/image.jpg"; var img = new Image(); img.onload = function() { //position the caption caption3.style.top=findOffset("image3")+"px" //I have created the function findHeight below. This takes as parameters the IDs of the <IMG> and <FIGCAPTION> elements and determines their heights and adds them and returns that result. The next line uses that result to set the height of <FIGURE>. <img src="images/photos/Beryl%2BMum.jpg" class="gallery" alt="Head and shoulders, both dressed smartly, facing camera" id="image4">
<figcaption class="caption" id="caption4">Beryl & Mum. Beryl about 15 years old here.</figcaption> <img src="images/photos/Beryl%2BRex-.jpg" class="gallery" alt="Beryl crouching down, with a black and white dog." id="image5">
<figcaption class="caption" id="caption5">Beryl & Rex, our companion.</figcaption> The next three lines in comment show the routine advised to delay a function until after an image has loaded. //var img = new Image(); //img.onload = function() { alert("Height: " + this.height); } //img.src = "http://path/to/image.jpg"; var img = new Image(); img.onload = function() { //position the caption caption5.style.top=findOffset("image5")+"px" //I have created the function findHeight below. This takes as parameters the IDs of the <IMG> and <FIGCAPTION> elements and determines their heights and adds them and returns that result. The next line uses that result to set the height of <FIGURE>. Created by Daniel Jeffery