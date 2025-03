Trying to create a honeypot spam filter in google apps script

I am trying to do a honeypot script to delete submissions in google sheets. I don’t know javascript that well but attempting this as a solution.

my header is as follows: Date, Name, Email, hidden field and message.

my sheet name is: leads

function deleteSpamRows() { // Get the sheet named "leads" var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet().getSheetByName("leads"); // Get all data from the sheet var data = sheet.getDataRange().getValues(); // Array to store row numbers to delete var rowsToDelete = []; // Start from i = 1 to skip the header row (row 1) for (var i = 1; i < data.length; i++) { var row = data[i]; var honeypotValue = row[3]; // Column D (index 3) is the honeypot field if (honeypotValue != "") { rowsToDelete.push(i + 1); // Add the sheet row number (1-indexed) } } // Delete rows from bottom to top to avoid shifting issues for (var i = rowsToDelete.length - 1; i >= 0; i--) { sheet.deleteRow(rowsToDelete[i]); } }

One last thing I don’t see anything like GO LIVE or RUN script. Does it just auto save like all of the other google products.

So far it isn’t working.

