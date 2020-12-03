Trying to connect SSL server using fsockopen(): error 0

HI,

I’m running the next script from my local host and the production server, and Im getting different outputs. Anyone knows why am I getting that error from my localhost?

    <?php
    $host = 'ssl://mail.companyname.org';
    $port = 993;
    $error = 0;
    $errorString = "";
    
    var_dump(fsockopen($host, $port, $error, $errorString, 30));
    var_dump($errorString);
    var_dump($error);

Local host output:

PHP Warning: fsockopen(): SSL operation failed with code 1. OpenSSL
Error messages: error:1416F086:SSL
routines:tls_process_server_certificate:certificate verify failed in
/tmp/test.php on line 7 PHP Warning: fsockopen(): Failed to enable
crypto in /tmp/test.php on line 7 PHP Warning: fsockopen(): unable to
connect to ssl://mail.twmdata.org:993 (Unknown error) in /tmp/test.php
on line 7 bool(false) string(0) “” int(0)

Production server output:

resource(4) of type (stream)

sounds like your local server doesn’t have the certificate installed.

Basically, fsockopen is very low-level but without many options, or, arguably, “sane defaults”.

Instead, you can switch to stream_socket_client which will allow you to specify a context as the last parameter, and that object has many options, including a dedicated one with over a dozen options specific to SSL. The object created from this function is compatible with fwrite and other functions, so it should do everything you are hoping for