Trying to connect SSL server using fsockopen(): error 0

HI,

I’m running the next script from my local host and the production server, and Im getting different outputs. Anyone knows why am I getting that error from my localhost?

<?php $host = 'ssl://mail.companyname.org'; $port = 993; $error = 0; $errorString = ""; var_dump(fsockopen($host, $port, $error, $errorString, 30)); var_dump($errorString); var_dump($error);

Local host output:

PHP Warning: fsockopen(): SSL operation failed with code 1. OpenSSL

Error messages: error:1416F086:SSL

routines:tls_process_server_certificate:certificate verify failed in

/tmp/test.php on line 7 PHP Warning: fsockopen(): Failed to enable

crypto in /tmp/test.php on line 7 PHP Warning: fsockopen(): unable to

connect to ssl://mail.twmdata.org:993 (Unknown error) in /tmp/test.php

on line 7 bool(false) string(0) “” int(0)

Production server output:

resource(4) of type (stream)