Trying to cleanly remove part of a JavaScript code

JavaScript
#1

I want to strip out the err alert notification portion from the code.

Full Code: https://jsfiddle.net/uhgpq6sr/

<script type="text/javascript">

fob = document.forms[0];

function calc()
{
	n1 = fob.num1.value;
	n2 = fob.num2.value;
	d1 = fob.den1.value;
	d2 = fob.den2.value;
	
	err = false;
	
	if (n1 == "" || d1 == "")
	{
		err=true;
		alert("Both values on the left side of the equation need to have values.");
	}
	
	if (n2 == "" && d2 == "")
	{
		err=true;
		alert("Only one of the values on the right side of the equation can have a value.");
	}
	
	if (!err)
	{
		if (n2 == "")
		{
			fob.num2.value = Math.round(d2 * n1 / d1);
		}
		
		if (d2 == "")
		{
			fob.den2.value = Math.round(d1 * n2 / n1);
		}
	}
}

</script>
#2

Did I do this right?

Did I remove everything I was supposed to?

code: https://jsfiddle.net/mgf3s9od/


<script type="text/javascript">

fob = document.forms[0];

function calc()
{
	n1 = fob.num1.value;
	n2 = fob.num2.value;
	d1 = fob.den1.value;
	d2 = fob.den2.value;
	
	{
		if (n2 == "")
		{
			fob.num2.value = Math.round(d2 * n1 / d1);
		}
		
		if (d2 == "")
		{
			fob.den2.value = Math.round(d1 * n2 / n1);
		}
	}
}

</script>
#3

I believe these 2 still need to be removed, but I don’t know how.

code: https://jsfiddle.net/mgf3s9od/

n1 = fob.num1.value;
d1 = fob.den1.value;

How would I remove them from this part?

The n1, and d1

	{
		if (n2 == "")
		{
			fob.num2.value = Math.round(d2 * n1 / d1);
		}
		
		if (d2 == "")
		{
			fob.den2.value = Math.round(d1 * n2 / n1);
		}
	}
}
#4

I don’t think I want to be doing that, so then,

The above code is correct the way it is.

code: https://jsfiddle.net/mgf3s9od/

#5

Here is a cleaned up version of the code that improves on the techniques being used, such as:

  • move JS code out of the HTML area and into the JS section
  • moved inline event attribute out of HTML and in to JS where it belongs
  • pass the form to the calc function
  • use the form.elements structure
  • rename variables so they more clearly express what they are
  • remove the alert error but keep the checks to prevent issues
  • use a ratio variable to help make the code consistent
function calc(form) {
  const formFields = form.elements;
  numerator1 = formFields.num1.value;
  numerator2 = formFields.num2.value;
  denominator1 = formFields.den1.value;
  denominator2 = formFields.den2.value;

  const ratio = numerator1 / denominator1;
  if (numerator2 == "" && denominator2 > "") {
    formFields.num2.value = Math.round(denominator2 * ratio);
  }
  if (numerator2 > "" && denominator2 == "") {
    formFields.den2.value = Math.round(numerator2 / ratio);
  }
}

document.querySelector("#calculate").addEventListener("click", function (evt) {
  var button = evt.target;
  calc(button.form);
});

https://jsfiddle.net/n7uhb8xc/2/

#6

