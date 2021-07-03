Trying to cleanly remove part of a JavaScript code

I want to strip out the err alert notification portion from the code.
Full Code: https://jsfiddle.net/uhgpq6sr/
<script type="text/javascript">
fob = document.forms[0];
function calc()
{
n1 = fob.num1.value;
n2 = fob.num2.value;
d1 = fob.den1.value;
d2 = fob.den2.value;
err = false;
if (n1 == "" || d1 == "")
{
err=true;
alert("Both values on the left side of the equation need to have values.");
}
if (n2 == "" && d2 == "")
{
err=true;
alert("Only one of the values on the right side of the equation can have a value.");
}
if (!err)
{
if (n2 == "")
{
fob.num2.value = Math.round(d2 * n1 / d1);
}
if (d2 == "")
{
fob.den2.value = Math.round(d1 * n2 / n1);
}
}
}
</script>