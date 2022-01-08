Trying to check if block_lot_no is already existing using prepared statements

The current method, of executing a SELECT query followed by an INSERT query, even if you fix the conditional logic, is not concurrent-safe. If two ore more instances of your script are ever running at the same time, they can all find that the block_lot_no value doesn’t exist and try to insert the same value. This will either produce multiple rows with the same value or produce a duplicate error, depending on how block_lot_no is defined in your table.

To do this, simply, and to prevent duplicates, you would define block_lot_no as a unique index in the table, just attempt to insert the data, then detect if a duplicate index error occurred. If the block_lot_no does not already exist, the row will be inserted. If the block_lot_no is already in the table, you will get a duplicate index error (error number 1062) that you would use the setup the “This Block / Lot No already exists” message for the user.