Trying to center an image inside a DIV

Im at a loss and cannot make this image center inside the main div. Can anyone please help
Thanks!
<div class="headertop">
<div class="container-fluid">
<div class="row" >
<div class="siteheader" >
<div class="head_img" ><img class="img-fluid" src="../images/design1.jpg" width="855px">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
CSS
.headertop {
background-color: #e9edf0;
width: 100%;
}
.siteheader {
padding-top: 10px;
height: auto;
text-align: center;
}
.head_img img{
width: 855px;
height: 244px;
margin: 0 auto;
vertical-align: middle;
}