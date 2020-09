Well the function doesn’t know that it’s an array that it has to deal with.

The usual solution here is to use a separate function that deals with the array, and uses the tipAmount function to deal with each value.

function tipAmounts(amounts) { const tips = amounts.map(function (amount) { return tipAmount(amount); }); return tips; }

We can then display them in a results section on the page:

const results = document.querySelector("#results"); base.forEach(function (amount, index) { results.innerHTML += "Base: " + amount.toFixed(2) + " Tips: " + tips[index].toFixed(2) + "

"; });

I’ve used toFixed(2) to give results rounded to the nearest cent.

I’ve also renamed your function to tipAmount so that it’s correctly spelled.

You can see all of this in action at the following page: https://jsfiddle.net/d39btr4q/