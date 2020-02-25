Trying to build a resume using script but my reviewer keeps giving me errors

#1

ERROR 1 -

line 77 to 94: Great work displaying skills dynamically, but please use either a regular for loop or a forEach loop. Explanation in comment below

Adding the loop is great because it allows you to add more skills as you attain them and not have to update the code!

ERROR 2 -

line 99: The code above exists outside of functions. Step 4 of the project instructions says, “All of the code for adding elements to the resume should be within functions.”

This includes the bio section and work section, as well as the other sections. Please move this code inside a function that is encapsulated into its respective object. That way all data used from that object will be used by the objects function.

The reason for this is organization. When everything is within a function and that function within its objects, the only code outside of the JavaScript Object will be the display function calls to build the sections. Practicing this object oriented organization is good preparation for the next project in FEND.

Encapsulation can be done like this:

bio.display = function() {
console.log(“hey”);
};
Or like this:

var bio = {
display: function () {
// code
}
};

ERROR 3 -

line 101: This function is not currently encapsulated within a JavaScript object. Step 4 says, “All functions should be encapsulated within the same objects containing your resume data.”

By encapsulated we mean the function is stored inside the JavaScript Object itself. Right now this function exists on its own, outside of an object.

The reason encapsulation is important is that it is practice for organizing code in an object oriented way. The next project is all about object oriented programming, so getting practice organizing code in such a way will prepare you for that project and lesson.

Please encapsulate this function within its section’s JavaScript object to meet specifications. It will also need to be named “display”.

work.display = function() {
console.log(“hey”);
};

ERROR 4 -

line 102 to 121: The Udacity Style Guide - for loop section has two preferred ways to loop over an array, one of which uses the forEach method and the other the with a regular loop. This is a necessity to meet the first specification, too. It can be potentially error prone to use a regular for-in loop with arrays because the way JavaScript has prototypes set up (you’ll learn about this in the next FEND project), there can be some tricky errors down the pipeline with for-in loops. You’ll learn more about that in the next project.

Here’s an example of forEach,

myArray = [‘a’, 1, ‘etc’];
myArray.forEach(function(val) {
// use val for each item in array
console.log(val);
});
Here’s the doc from the MDN

Here’s an example of the regular for loop:

myArray = [‘a’, 1, ‘etc’];
for (var indexCount = 0; indexCount < myArray.length; indexCount++) {
console.log(myArray[indexCount]);
};

RESUME-BUILDER.js Code starts below

var bio = {
    "name": "Temwanji Jesse Sinkala",
    "role": "Software Developer",
    "contacts": {
        "email": "ts_jesse@outlook.com",
        "github": "DonnJessey",
        "twitter": "@Donn_Jessey",
        "location": "Handsworth Park, Lusaka, Zambia",
        "mobile": "+260978608565"
    },
    "biopic": "images/me.png",
    "welcomeMessage": "I'm currently working as a Software Developer for my upcoming company Prefex, and already established company - Proweb!",
    "skills": ["Cross-Platform Mobile Application Development", "Data Analysis", "Front-End Development", "Back-End Development", "Full-Stack Development", "Graphic Design"]
};
var work = {
    "jobs": [{
            "employer": "Profex",
            "title": "Senior Software Developer & Product Manager",
            "location": "Handsworth Park, Lusaka, Zambia",
            "dates": "September 2016 - Current",
            "description": "As the head of my recenlty lauched company - Prefex, a cross-platform social networking application " + "which is still in it's production phase, I'm a full-time worker there and want to increase it's numbers by having a sponsor."
        }, {
            "employer": "Proweb",
            "title": "Senior Web Developer",
            "location": "Handsworth Park, Lusaka, Zambia",
            "dates": "January 2016 - Current",
            "description": "    Built, tested and deployed scalable, highly available and modular website templates and products. Please visit proweb.co.zm to browse through my work done."
        }

    ]
};
var education = {
    "schools": [{
        "name": "Lake Road P.T.A School",
        "dates": "2000 - 2012",
        "location": "Woodlands, Lusaka, Zambia",
        "degree": "High School Diploma",
        "majors": "Computer Science, Mathematics & Biology",
        "minor": "Geometric Drawing",
        "url": "http://www.lakeroadptaschool.ac.zm/"
    }],
    "onlineCourses": [{
        "school": "Udacity",
        "title": "Intro to Programmin Nanodegree",
        "dates": "2016",
        "url": "https://www.udacity.com/degrees/intro-to-programming-nanodegree--nd000"
    }]
};
var projects = {
    "projects": [{
        "title": "Proweb Zambia - Website",
        "dates": "October 2016",
        "description": "Created Proweb's new website, under Proweb.",
        "images": ["images/proweb.png"],
        "url": "http://www.proweb.co.zm"
    }, {
        "title": "Association Consulting Enginner;s of Zambia - Website",
        "dates": "November 2016",
        "description": "Created ACEZ's new website, under Proweb.",
        "images": ["images/acez.png"],
        "url": "http://www.acez.co.zm"
    }, {
        "title": "Ntanje Estates - Website",
        "dates": "December 2015",
        "description": "Created Ntanje estate's website from scratch, under Proweb.",
        "images": ["images/ntanje_estates.png"],
        "url": "http://www.ntanjeestates.com"
    }, {
        "title": "Thomro Biofuels of Zambia - Website",
        "dates": "July 2016",
        "description": "Created Thomro Biofuels website from scratch, under Proweb.",
        "images": ["images/thomro_biofuels.png"],
        "url": "http://www.thomrobiofuels.com/"
    }]
};
var formattedName = HTMLheaderName.replace("%data%", bio.name);
var formattedRole = HTMLheaderRole.replace("%data%", bio.role);
var formattedBioPic = HTMLbioPic.replace("%data%", bio.biopic);
var formattedWelcomeMsg = HTMLWelcomeMsg.replace("%data%", bio.welcomeMessage);
var formattedContactInfo = [];
formattedContactInfo.push(HTMLemail.replace("%data%", bio.contacts.email));
formattedContactInfo.push(HTMLgithub.replace("%data%", bio.contacts.github));
formattedContactInfo.push(HTMLtwitter.replace("%data%", bio.contacts.twitter));
formattedContactInfo.push(HTMLlocation.replace("%data%", bio.contacts.location));
formattedContactInfo.push(HTMLmobile.replace("%data%", bio.contacts.mobile));
$("#header").prepend(formattedRole);
$("#header").prepend(formattedName);
$("#header").append(formattedBioPic);
$("#header").append(formattedWelcomeMsg);
if (bio.skills.length > 0) {
    $("#header").append(HTMLskillsStart);
    for (var i in bio.skills) {
        $("#skills").append(HTMLskills.replace("%data%", bio.skills[i]));
    }
}
for (i in formattedContactInfo) {
    $("#topContacts").append(formattedContactInfo[i]);
    $("#footerContacts").append(formattedContactInfo[i]);
}

function displayWork() {
    if (work.jobs.length > 0) {
        $("#workExperience").append(HTMLworkStart);
        for (i in work.jobs) {
            var formattedEmployer = HTMLworkEmployer.replace("%data%", work.jobs[i].employer);
            var formattedWorkTitle = HTMLworkTitle.replace("%data%", work.jobs[i].title);
            var formattedWorkLocation = HTMLworkLocation.replace("%data%", work.jobs[i].location);
            var formattedDatesWorked = HTMLworkDates.replace("%data%", work.jobs[i].dates);
            var formattedWorkDescription = HTMLworkDescription.replace("%data%", work.jobs[i].description);
            var formattedEmployerWorkTitle = formattedEmployer + formattedWorkTitle;
            $(".work-entry:last").append(formattedEmployerWorkTitle);
            $(".work-entry:last").append(formattedWorkLocation);
            $(".work-entry:last").append(formattedDatesWorked);
            $(".work-entry:last").append(formattedWorkDescription);
        }
    }
}
displayWork();
projects.display = function() {
    if (projects.projects.length > 0) {
        for (i in projects.projects) {
            $("#projects").append(HTMLprojectStart);
            var formattedProjectTitle = HTMLprojectTitle.replace("%data%", projects.projects[i].title).replace("#", projects.projects[i].url);
            var formattedProjectDates = HTMLprojectDates.replace("%data%", projects.projects[i].dates);
            var formattedProjectDescription = HTMLprojectDescription.replace("%data%", projects.projects[i].description);
            $(".project-entry:last").append(formattedProjectTitle);
            $(".project-entry:last").append(formattedProjectDates);
            $(".project-entry:last").append(formattedProjectDescription);
            for (var img in projects.projects[i].images) {
                var formattedProjectImage = HTMLprojectImage.replace("%data%", projects.projects[i].images[img]);
                $(".project-entry:last").append(formattedProjectImage);
            }
        }
    }
};
projects.display();
education.display = function() {
    if (education.schools.length > 0 || education.onlineCourses.length > 0) {
        for (i in education.schools) {
            $("#education").append(HTMLschoolStart);
            var formattedSchoolName = HTMLschoolName.replace("%data%", education.schools[i].name).replace("#", education.schools[i].url);
            var formattedSchoolDegree = HTMLschoolDegree.replace("%data%", education.schools[i].degree);
            var formattedSchoolDates = HTMLschoolDates.replace("%data%", education.schools[i].dates);
            var formattedSchoolLocation = HTMLschoolLocation.replace("%data%", education.schools[i].location);
            var formattedSchoolMajor = HTMLschoolMajor.replace("%data%", education.schools[i].majors);
            var formattedSchoolMinor = HTMLschoolMinor.replace("%data%", education.schools[i].minor);
            $(".education-entry:last").append(formattedSchoolName + formattedSchoolDegree);
            $(".education-entry:last").append(formattedSchoolDates);
            $(".education-entry:last").append(formattedSchoolLocation);
            $(".education-entry:last").append(formattedSchoolMajor);
            $(".education-entry:last").append(formattedSchoolMinor);
        }
        if (education.onlineCourses.length > 0) {
            $("#education").append(HTMLonlineClasses);
            for (i in education.onlineCourses) {
                $("#education").append(HTMLschoolStart);
                var formattedOnlineTitle = HTMLonlineTitle.replace("%data%", education.onlineCourses[i].title).replace("#", education.onlineCourses[i].url);
                var formattedOnlineSchool = HTMLonlineSchool.replace("%data%", education.onlineCourses[i].school);
                var formattedOnlineDates = HTMLonlineDates.replace("%data%", education.onlineCourses[i].dates);
                var formattedOnlineURL = HTMLonlineURL.replace("%data%", education.onlineCourses[i].url).replace("#", education.onlineCourses[i].url);
                $(".education-entry:last").append(formattedOnlineTitle + formattedOnlineSchool);
                $(".education-entry:last").append(formattedOnlineDates);
                $(".education-entry:last").append(formattedOnlineURL);
            }
        }
    }
};
education.display();
/**
 * Programming Languages
 */
$(function() {
    $('#container').highcharts({
        chart: {
            type: 'scatter',
            zoomType: 'xy'
        },
        title: {
            text: 'Languages'
        },
        xAxis: {
            title: {
                enabled: true,
                text: 'Used (year)'
            },
            startOnTick: true,
            endOnTick: true,
            showLastLabel: true
        },
        yAxis: {
            title: {
                text: 'Duration (months)'
            }
        },
        legend: {
            layout: 'vertical',
            align: 'left',
            verticalAlign: 'top',
            x: 250,
            y: 0,
            floating: true,
            backgroundColor: (Highcharts.theme && Highcharts.theme.legendBackgroundColor) || '#FFFFFF',
            borderWidth: 1
        },
        plotOptions: {
            scatter: {
                marker: {
                    radius: 5,
                    states: {
                        hover: {
                            enabled: true,
                            lineColor: 'rgb(100,100,100)'
                        }
                    }
                },
                states: {
                    hover: {
                        marker: {
                            enabled: false
                        }
                    }
                },
                tooltip: {
                    headerFormat: '<b>{series.name}</b><br>',
                    pointFormat: 'Used in {point.x} for {point.y} month(s)'
                }
            }
        },
        series: [{
            name: 'HTML/CSS',
            color: 'rgba(223, 83, 83, .5)',
            data: [
                [2016, 11],
                [2015, 11],
                [2014, 11],
                [2013, 8],
                [2012, 4],
                [2011, 12],
                [2010, 8],
                [2009, 8],
                [2008, 4]
            ]
        }, {
            name: 'Python',
            color: 'rgba(119, 152, 191, .5)',
            data: [
                [2016, 1],
                [2015, 1]
            ]
        }, {
            name: 'SQL',
            color: 'rgba(119, 152, 80, .5)',
            data: [
                [2016, 2]
            ]
        }, {
            name: 'C#',
            color: 'rgba(170, 162, 30, .5)',
            data: [
                [2016, 2],
                [2015, 4]
            ]
        }, {
            name: 'Ruby',
            color: 'rgba(0, 102, 0, .5)',
            data: [
                [2015, 12],
                [2014, 6]
            ]
        }, {
            name: 'Node JS',
            color: 'rgba(0, 102, 0, .5)',
            data: [
                [2016, 8],
                [2015, 2],
                [2014, 4]
            ]
        }, {
            name: 'PHP',
            color: 'rgba(204, 0, 0, .5)',
            data: [
                [2016, 1]
            ]
        }, {
            name: 'Java',
            color: 'rgba(153, 51, 0, .5)',
            data: [
                [2016, 5],
                [2013, 3],
                [2011, 4],
                [2010, 2]
            ]
        }, {
            name: 'Bootsrap',
            color: 'rgba(0, 153, 102, .5)',
            data: [
                [2014, 2]
            ]
        }, {
            name: 'Javascript',
            color: 'rgba(0, 102, 51, .5)',
            data: [
                [2014, 12],
                [2012, 12],
                [2010, 12],
                [2008, 4]
            ]
        }, {
            name: 'Angular JS',
            color: 'rgba(204, 102, 0, .5)',
            data: [
                [2013, 2.5]
            ]
        }, {
            name: 'jQuery',
            color: 'rgba(210, 200, 0, .5)',
            data: [
                [2016, 3],
                [2015, 1],
                [2014, 1],
                [2013, 1]
            ]
        }]
    });
});
$("#mapDiv").append(googleMap);
#2

Hi Sinkstems welcome to the forums

I am not familiar with how Udacity works, but I’m surprised they don’t have tutors or some form of “get more help” available. Seems unfair and unlike any education I’ve ever received. (well, except for the self-taught stuff)

The review seems to explain what you need to do fairly clearly to me, but maybe that’s only because I understand what’s being said.

Anyway. What questions do you have or what are you having trouble understanding?

It wouldn’t fair to you or anyone else for the work of making the fixes to get done by other than you. But I and others here will gladly point you in the right direction.

Which problem would you like to start on first?

1 Like
#3

Hi, thanks for responding,

The first one saying - Great work displaying skills dynamically, but please use either a regular for loop or a forEach loop. Adding the loop is great because it allows you to add more skills as you attain them and not have to update the code! Which has to do with line 77 to 94…?

#4

They aren’t keen on using “for in”

if (bio.skills.length > 0) {
    $("#header").append(HTMLskillsStart);
    for (var i in bio.skills) {
        $("#skills").append(HTMLskills.replace("%data%", bio.skills[i]));
    }
}
for (i in formattedContactInfo) {
    $("#topContacts").append(formattedContactInfo[i]);
    $("#footerContacts").append(formattedContactInfo[i]);
}

Note: for…in should not be used to iterate over an Array where the index order is important.
Array indexes are just enumerable properties with integer names and are otherwise identical to general Object properties. There is no guarantee that for…in will return the indexes in any particular order. The for…in loop statement will return all enumerable properties, including those with non–integer names and those that are inherited.

Because the order of iteration is implementation-dependent, iterating over an array may not visit elements in a consistent order. Therefore it is better to use a for loop with a numeric index (or Array.prototype.forEach() or the for…of loop) when iterating over arrays where the order of access is important.

It’s something that can be used, but I’m guessing because it can be error prone they feel it’s best to avoid using it.

They want you to use either of these instead

#5

Sir, could you help please just help me do the final edits, don’t really understand it

#6

Instead of

for ( var in array ) {

it’s common to use something like

for ( var initialized; var less (or greater) than the array length; increment (or decrement) the value of var ) {

Read the two MDN pages I linked to and try out the examples, I’m sure it’ll help you to understand what the code does.

#7

So in my case how do I put it?

#8

@Sinkstems: as @Mittineague said earlier:

This is your assignment. Try to follow the explanations in the links Mittineague gave you, and then make an attempt to change your own code accordingly. If it works - great. If it doesn’t, and you can’t work out where you’ve gone wrong, then post your updated code section here for more help.

Folk here are generally more than willing to explain and help you learn, but they are unlikely to do things for you.

2 Likes
#9

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.

#10