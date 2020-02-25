Trying to build a resume using script but my reviewer keeps giving me errors

ERROR 1 -

line 77 to 94: Great work displaying skills dynamically, but please use either a regular for loop or a forEach loop. Explanation in comment below

Adding the loop is great because it allows you to add more skills as you attain them and not have to update the code!

ERROR 2 -

line 99: The code above exists outside of functions. Step 4 of the project instructions says, “All of the code for adding elements to the resume should be within functions.”

This includes the bio section and work section, as well as the other sections. Please move this code inside a function that is encapsulated into its respective object. That way all data used from that object will be used by the objects function.

The reason for this is organization. When everything is within a function and that function within its objects, the only code outside of the JavaScript Object will be the display function calls to build the sections. Practicing this object oriented organization is good preparation for the next project in FEND.

Encapsulation can be done like this:

bio.display = function() {

console.log(“hey”);

};

Or like this:

var bio = {

display: function () {

// code

}

};

ERROR 3 -

line 101: This function is not currently encapsulated within a JavaScript object. Step 4 says, “All functions should be encapsulated within the same objects containing your resume data.”

By encapsulated we mean the function is stored inside the JavaScript Object itself. Right now this function exists on its own, outside of an object.

The reason encapsulation is important is that it is practice for organizing code in an object oriented way. The next project is all about object oriented programming, so getting practice organizing code in such a way will prepare you for that project and lesson.

Please encapsulate this function within its section’s JavaScript object to meet specifications. It will also need to be named “display”.

work.display = function() {

console.log(“hey”);

};

ERROR 4 -

line 102 to 121: The Udacity Style Guide - for loop section has two preferred ways to loop over an array, one of which uses the forEach method and the other the with a regular loop. This is a necessity to meet the first specification, too. It can be potentially error prone to use a regular for-in loop with arrays because the way JavaScript has prototypes set up (you’ll learn about this in the next FEND project), there can be some tricky errors down the pipeline with for-in loops. You’ll learn more about that in the next project.

Here’s an example of forEach,

myArray = [‘a’, 1, ‘etc’];

myArray.forEach(function(val) {

// use val for each item in array

console.log(val);

});

Here’s the doc from the MDN

Here’s an example of the regular for loop:

myArray = [‘a’, 1, ‘etc’];

for (var indexCount = 0; indexCount < myArray.length; indexCount++) {

console.log(myArray[indexCount]);

};

RESUME-BUILDER.js Code starts below