Trying to animate image behind backgound image

I would like to have the numerals move from right to left as seen in this image:

but am not having much luck with the CSS I have tried, so I am beginning to wonder if this is even possible? Here is the test CSS I am using:

#home-page-container { /*background-image: url(/images/maker-background.png);*/ background-repeat: no-repeat; /*background-position: center;*/ background-size: cover; background-color:blue; background-image: url(/images/maker-background.png), url(/images/blue-0101-bright.png); background-size: 100% auto; margin: 0; padding: 0; } /*@keyframes animatedBackground { from { background-position: 0 0; } to { background-position: 100% 0; } } #animate-area { width: 400px; height: 400px; background-image: url(/images/blue-0101-bright.png); background-position: 25% 25%; background-repeat: repeat-x; animation: animatedBackground 10s linear infinite alternate; }*/

and here is the HTML:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Background</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="app.css"> </head> <body id="home-page-container"> <div id="animate-area"></div> </body> </html>

I tried using @keyframes but that image overlayed the Maker text I wanted it to be behind. Not what I would like to see.

If this is not possible it is not the end of the world for me, but it would be nice to be able to do this.

Thank you,

Phillip