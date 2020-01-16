Trying to add xml example of response in swagger but it doesn`t show

I am building an API Documentation with Swagger and I am writing directly in Notepad++ in the JSON it all woks fine but now I have a POST request that has a response example of type xml. This is the code that I have written
"/stareMesaj":{
"get": {
"summary": "Returns a list of users",
"description": "Blabla bla",
"produces": [
"application/xml"
],
"responses": {
"200": {
"description": "ok",
"examples": {
"application/xml": "<users><user>Alice</user><user>Bob</user></users>"
}
}
}
}
}
}
Can you please give me advice on what is wrong because when I convert it to html with redoc it doesnt show any response example on the right side of the page.
Thanks in advance