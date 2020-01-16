Trying to add xml example of response in swagger but it doesn`t show

I am building an API Documentation with Swagger and I am writing directly in Notepad++ in the JSON it all woks fine but now I have a POST request that has a response example of type xml. This is the code that I have written

"/stareMesaj":{ "get": { "summary": "Returns a list of users", "description": "Blabla bla", "produces": [ "application/xml" ], "responses": { "200": { "description": "ok", "examples": { "application/xml": "<users><user>Alice</user><user>Bob</user></users>" } } } } } } Can you please give me advice on what is wrong because when I convert it to html with redoc it doesnt show any response example on the right side of the page. Thanks in advance