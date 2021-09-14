Trying to add loadPlayer()

Is one written more properly than the other, meaning, is one the right and proper way to write the code?

Looking at older code, I was trying to put one together that uses loadPlayer()

These were the ways I was able to put together the code.

Is one of these the correct way to do it?

These are the differences between the codes.

Code 1 uses loadPlayer() and addPlayer

https://jsfiddle.net/51aeuy9x/

function loadPlayer() { } function addPlayer(video) { function init() { loadPlayer(); } return { addPlayer, init }; }()); function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { const frameContainer = document.querySelector(".video"); videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer); } function coverClickHandler() { videoPlayer.init(); }

Code 2 uses loadPlayer() window() and addPlayer

https://jsfiddle.net/qzynsw4j/

function loadPlayer() { } window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = function() { const frameContainer = document.querySelector(".video"); addPlayer(frameContainer); } function addPlayer(video) { function init() { loadPlayer(); } return { addPlayer, init }; }()); function coverClickHandler() { videoPlayer.init(); }

Code 3 uses loadPlayer() and window()

https://jsfiddle.net/wpf3bgha/