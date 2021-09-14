Trying to add loadPlayer()

JavaScript
#1

I was trying to figure out how to do this but I’m stuck.

The video stopped appearing after I added function loadPlayer() to the code.

https://jsfiddle.net/s1c6a5k4/

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {

  let player = null;

  function loadPlayer() {
    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
  }

  function addPlayer(video) {
    new YT.Player(video, {
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady
      },
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 1,
        cc_load_policy: 0,
        controls: 1,
        disablekb: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        rel: 0,
      },
      videoId: video.dataset.id,
      width: 640
    });
  }

  function init() {
    loadPlayer();
  }
  return {
    addPlayer,
    init
  };

}());

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
  const frameContainer = document.querySelector(".video");
  videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}


/*
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
  const cover = document.querySelector(".playa");
  const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
  const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
  videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}*/
#2

Which of these?

or would it be written a different way?

Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/51aeuy9x/

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {

  let player = null;

  function loadPlayer() {
    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);

  }

  function addPlayer(video) {

    new YT.Player(video, {
      width: 606,
      height: 344,
      videoId: video.dataset.id,
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 1,
        showinfo: 1,
        rel: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        cc_load_policy: 0,
        fs: 0,
        disablekb: 1
      },
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady
      }
    });
  }

  function init() {
    loadPlayer();
  }
  return {
    addPlayer,
    init
  };

}());

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
  const frameContainer = document.querySelector(".video");
  videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}

(function iife() {

  function coverClickHandler() {
    videoPlayer.init();
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".playa");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());

Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/qzynsw4j/

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {

  let player = null;

  function loadPlayer() {
    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
  }
  

  window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = function() {
    const frameContainer = document.querySelector(".video");
    addPlayer(frameContainer);
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);

  }

  function addPlayer(video) {

    new YT.Player(video, {
      width: 606,
      height: 344,
      videoId: video.dataset.id,
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 1,
        showinfo: 1,
        rel: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        cc_load_policy: 0,
        fs: 0,
        disablekb: 1
      },
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady
      }
    });
  }

  function init() {
    loadPlayer();
  }
  return {
    addPlayer,
    init
  };

}());

(function iife() {

  function coverClickHandler() {
    videoPlayer.init();
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".playa");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());

Code 3
https://jsfiddle.net/wpf3bgha/

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {

  let player = null;

  function loadPlayer() {
    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
  }

  window.onYouTubePlayerAPIReady = function() {

    const video = document.querySelector(".video");

    new YT.Player(video, {
      width: 606,
      height: 344,
      videoId: video.dataset.id,
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 1,
        showinfo: 1,
        rel: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        cc_load_policy: 0,
        fs: 0,
        disablekb: 1
      },
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady
      }
    });
  };

  function init() {
    loadPlayer();
  }
  return {
    init
  };

}());


(function iife() {

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    videoPlayer.init();
  }

  const cover = document.querySelector(".playa");
  cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
#3

I am not scraping through all of that code examining them for differences between them.

You must simplify what you ask.