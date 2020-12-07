Trying to achieve multiple animations for single element

Hi All,
Thanks to @PaulOB , I was able to get the glow effect I needed for my element, but now I need to add a bounceInUp effect to the same element. Here’s the code I tried (the glow effect works perfectly but stops once I add the bounceInUp code).:Where is my mistake? Thank you in advance.
.filter_gal_content a:hover {
font-size: 14px;
color: #fff;
text-align: center;
animation: glow 1s ease-in-out infinite alternate, bounceInUp 1s up;
}
@keyframes glow {
to {
text-shadow: 0 0 10px #fff, 0 0 20px #fff, 0 0 30px #13aff0,
0 0 40px #13aff0, 0 0 50px #13aff0, 0 0 60px #13aff0, 0 0 70px #13aff0;
}
}
@keyframes bounceInUp {
0% {
opacity: 0;
transform: translateY(2000px);
}
60% {
opacity: 1;
transform: translateY(-30px);
}
80% {
transform: translateY(10px);
}
100% {
transform: translateY(0);
}
}
.filter_gal_content a {
color: #000;
text-decoration: none;
}