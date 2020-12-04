Trying to achieve multiple animations for single element

designer_newbie: designer_newbie: animation: glow 1s ease-in-out infinite alternate, bounceInUp 1s up;

Whats’ the ‘up’ value?

According to devtools there is no such value.

You’ll need the infinite value if you want it to keep animating while hovering.

I’m not sure you’ll see much of an effect as you make it invisible for almost 60% of the time and in that time you animate it from outer space back to -30px. I guess you’ll just catch the end of it by the time you can see it.