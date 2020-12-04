Trying to achieve multiple animations for single element

Hi All,

Thanks to @PaulOB , I was able to get the glow effect I needed for my element, but now I need to add a bounceInUp effect to the same element. Here’s the code I tried (the glow effect works perfectly but stops once I add the bounceInUp code).:Where is my mistake? Thank you in advance.

.filter_gal_content a:hover {
  font-size: 14px;
  color: #fff;
  text-align: center;
  animation: glow 1s ease-in-out infinite alternate, bounceInUp 1s up; 
}

@keyframes glow {
  to {
    text-shadow: 0 0 10px #fff, 0 0 20px #fff, 0 0 30px #13aff0,
      0 0 40px #13aff0, 0 0 50px #13aff0, 0 0 60px #13aff0, 0 0 70px #13aff0;
  }
}
 @keyframes bounceInUp {
            0% {
               opacity: 0;
               transform: translateY(2000px);
            }
            60% {
               opacity: 1;
               transform: translateY(-30px);
            }
            80% {
               transform: translateY(10px);
            }
            100% {
               transform: translateY(0);
            }
         }
.filter_gal_content a {
  color: #000;
  text-decoration: none;
}