I’m getting this error and the part that is causing me issues is that the incorrect DOUBLE value isn’t in the problem query at all, if the error statement is to be believed.

[ERROR] [MySQL] [gcphone] An error happens on MySQL for query "UPDATE phone_messages SET phone_messages.isRead = 1 WHERE phone_messages.receiver = 21371 AND phone_messages.transmitter = '18701'": ER_TRUNCATED_WRONG_VALUE: Truncated incorrect DOUBLE value: 'police'

Structure:

CREATE TABLE `phone_messages` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL, `transmitter` varchar(10) NOT NULL, `receiver` varchar(10) NOT NULL, `message` varchar(255) NOT NULL DEFAULT '0', `time` timestamp NOT NULL DEFAULT current_timestamp(), `isRead` int(11) NOT NULL DEFAULT 0, `owner` int(11) NOT NULL DEFAULT 0 ) ENGINE=MyISAM DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8;

I’ve googled a lot but haven’t been able to sort this. If anyone could tell me what I am missing, I would greatly appreciate it.

Thanks for your time!