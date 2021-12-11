Troubleshooting playerVars on embedded youtube

This gets changed to:
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 0,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
}
}
};
This gets changed to:
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
playlist: playlist || undefined
},
videoId,
width: 640
}
};
This?
const defaultOptions = {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
playlist: playlist || undefined
},
videoId,
width: 640
};
For some reason this is not working in the code.
start: 45
or, any settings I put inside there.
The videos and playlist works, it’s just the settings, vars that are placed in there that don’t work.
https://jsfiddle.net/jcb6xvrs/
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
start: 45
});