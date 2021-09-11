Troubleshooting playerVars on embedded youtube

Maybe the code that should be started with first.

Older Code 2

https://jsfiddle.net/f1mwx4qe/

Which was the last version where the playerVars were working.

const defaults = { playerVars: { } }

managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", { playerVars: { start: 45 } managePlayer.add(".playc", { playerVars: { start: 50 } });

Am I, or was I supposed to just copy and paste the code from:

Updated/Newer Code 1

https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/

Into Older Code 2?

If the answer is no, that’s where I messed up.

All I know is that, in the Updated/Newer Code 2

defaults should be changed to delaultOptions, which is what you said to do.

Though, it could probably stay as defaults being that it is a shorter name.

const defaults = { playerVars: { } }

In Older Code 1

This was changed to:

const defaultVars = defaults.playerVars; const playerVars = settings.playerVars; defaults.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars); const player = new YT.Player(video, defaults); players.push(player); return player; }

This: Updated/Newer Code 1

const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings); const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions); players.push(player); return player; }

In Older Code 2

This would be changed to what?

const defaultOptions = defaults; const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars; const playerVars = settings.playerVars; const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings); playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars); const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions); players.push(player); return player; }

In the Updated/Newer Code 2 that would become what?

https://jsfiddle.net/gvzmnqas/