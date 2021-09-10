Troubleshooting playerVars on embedded youtube

This is the other code:

I just checked, it doesn’t seem to use the same exact code as the other one.
https://jsfiddle.net/c0a7kdws/

  const defaults = {
    playerOptions: {
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 0,
        disablekb: 1,
        enablejsapi: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        rel: 0
      }
    }
  };
Using tests to help us combine two objects
There, it makes sense to combine defaults and playerOptions structure with just defaultOptions instead.

What does that mean?

This would be changed to what?

        const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
        const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
        players.push(player);
        return player;
    }

I think I almost got it.

The videos go on, but the playerVars don’t work in the code.
https://jsfiddle.net/j512ofLs/

    const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults.playerOptions, settings);
    const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
    players.push(player);
    return player;
  }

or, would I be changing other spots in the code?

Original working code:
https://jsfiddle.net/c0a7kdws/

What that means is that instead of defaults with playerOptions inside of it, you just have a defaultOptions object.

  const defaultOptions = {
      playerVars: {

And instead of referring to defaults.playerOptions, you refer instead to defaultOptions.

This gets changed to:

const defaults = {
    playerOptions: {
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 0,
        disablekb: 1,
        enablejsapi: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        rel: 0
      }
    }
  };

This:

 const defaultOptions  = {
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 0,
        disablekb: 1,
        enablejsapi: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        rel: 0
      }
    }

This gets changed to:

 const defaults = {
      playerOptions: {
        events: {
          "onReady": onPlayerReady
        },
        height: 360,
        host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
        playerVars: {
          playlist: playlist || undefined
        },
        videoId,
        width: 640
      }
    };

This?

    const defaultOptions = {
        events: {
          "onReady": onPlayerReady
        },
        height: 360,
        host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
        playerVars: {
          playlist: playlist || undefined
        },
        videoId,
        width: 640
      };

For some reason this is not working in the code.
start: 45

or, any settings I put inside there.

The videos and playlist works, it’s just the settings, vars that are placed in there that don’t work.
https://jsfiddle.net/jcb6xvrs/

  managePlayer.add(".playc", {
    start: 45
  });
That’s because start and any other playerVars properties should go inside of a playerVars object.

#7

When set like this:
https://jsfiddle.net/ro04qb53/

Start is not inside this playerVars.

    const defaults = {};
    defaults.playerVars = {
    };

This Works

   managePlayer.add(".playc", {
        playerVars: {
            start: 45
        }
    });

When set like this
https://jsfiddle.net/jcb6xvrs/

const defaultOptions  = {
      playerVars: {

This does not work.

  managePlayer.add(".playc", {
    start: 45
  });

What am I doing wrong in this code that I should be doing?

I think something would need to be adjusted here:

  const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaultOptions, settings);
    const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
    players.push(player);
    return player;
  }
It works when start is inside of playerVars. Leave it inside of playerVars. That’s where it belongs. https://developers.google.com/youtube/player_parameters#IFrame_Player_API

The second parameter in the constructor for the video player is an object that specifies player options. Within that object, the playerVars property identifies player parameters.

But it still doesn’t work when start is in the playerVars.

See:
https://jsfiddle.net/oL471ypm/

 const defaultOptions  = {
      playerVars: {
        start:0, 
      }
    }

  managePlayer.add(".playc", {
    start: 45
  });
Put that start in its own playerVars and it will work.

These playerVars work in the code as written.

Start works in here:

Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/

    const defaults = {};
    defaults.playerVars = {
    };

    managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
        playerVars: {
            start: 45
        }

    managePlayer.add(".playc", {
        playerVars: {
            start: 50
        }
    });

These playerVars don’t work in the code as written.

Start does not work in here:

Updated Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/mak1j9px/

  const defaultOptions  = {
      playerVars: {
      }
    }

managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
    playerVars: {
        start: 45
    }

    managePlayer.add(".playc", {
        playerVars: {
            start: 50
        }
    });

In the older Code 2 it works
https://jsfiddle.net/57u6xz8L/

const defaultOptions = defaults;
    const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
    const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
    playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
    const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
    players.push(player);
    return player;
  }

  return {
    addPlayer
  };
}());

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  const defaults = {
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 0,
        disablekb: 1,
        enablejsapi: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        rel: 0
      }
    }
  

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
    const defaultOptions = defaults;
    const playerOptions = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerOptions, settings);
    playerOptions.playerVars = playerVars;
    return playerOptions;
  }

managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
    playerVars: {
        start: 45
    }

    managePlayer.add(".playc", {
        playerVars: {
            start: 50
        }
    });
Why do the playerVars work in the other codes but not in the Updated/Newer Code 2?

How would I get the playerVars working in that code?

These playerVars work in the code as written.

Updated/Newer Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/

const defaults = {}; 
defaults.playerVars = { };

managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
    playerVars: {
        start: 45
    }

managePlayer.add(".playc", {
    playerVars: {
        start: 50
    } });

These playerVars don’t work in the code as written.

Updated/Newer Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/mak1j9px/

const defaultOptions  = {
      playerVars: {
      }
    }
managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
    playerVars: {
        start: 45
    }
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
    playerVars: {
        start: 50
     }
 });

These playerVars work in the code as written.

Older Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/f1mwx4qe/

const defaults = {
      playerVars: {
      }
    }

managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
    playerVars: {
        start: 45
    }
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
    playerVars: {
        start: 50
     }
 });

What would need to be adjusted in the Updated/Newer Code 2 code for the playerVars to work?

Maybe the code that should be started with first.

Older Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/f1mwx4qe/

Which was the last version where the playerVars were working.

const defaults = {
      playerVars: {
      }
    }

managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
    playerVars: {
        start: 45
    }
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
    playerVars: {
        start: 50
     }
 });

Am I, or was I supposed to just copy and paste the code from:

Updated/Newer Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/

Into Older Code 2?
https://jsfiddle.net/f1mwx4qe/

If the answer is no, that’s where I messed up.

All I know is that, in the Updated/Newer Code 2

defaults should be changed to delaultOptions, which is what you said to do.

Though, it could probably stay as defaults being that it is a shorter name.

const defaults = {
      playerVars: {
      }
    }

In Older Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/

This was changed to:

    const defaultVars = defaults.playerVars;
    const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
    defaults.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
    const player = new YT.Player(video, defaults);
    players.push(player);
    return player;
  }

This: Updated/Newer Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/

    const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
    const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
    players.push(player);
    return player;
  }

In Older Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/f1mwx4qe/

This would be changed to what?

const defaultOptions = defaults;
    const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
    const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
    playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
    const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
    players.push(player);
    return player;
  }

In the Updated/Newer Code 2 that would become what?
https://jsfiddle.net/gvzmnqas/

In Older Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/f1mwx4qe/

This would be changed to what?

const defaultOptions = defaults;
    const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
    const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
    playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
    const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
    players.push(player);
    return player;
  }

In the Updated/Newer Code 2

This uses: defaults
const defaults = {

https://jsfiddle.net/m9743xwt/

This uses: defaultOptions
const defaultOptions = {

https://jsfiddle.net/gvzmnqas/

This doesn’t get changed, right it stays the same.

function combinePlayerOptions(playerOptions1 = {}, playerOptions2 = {}) {
  const combined = Object.assign({}, playerOptions1, playerOptions2);
  Object.keys(playerOptions1).forEach(function checkObjects(prop) {
    if (typeof playerOptions1[prop] === "object") {
      combined[prop] = Object.assign({},
        playerOptions1[prop],
        playerOptions2[prop]
      );
    }
  });
  return combined;
}

That is what was added to:
Updated/Newer Code 2

In this code: Updated/Newer Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/mak1j9px/

I know this works:

  managePlayer.init({
    playerVars: {
      controls: 1,
      fs: 0
    }
  });

But these don’t work:

  managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
    start: 45
  }, [

  managePlayer.add(".playc", {
    start: 50
  });

In Updated/Newer Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/

All of these work.

  managePlayer.init({
    playerVars: {
      controls: 1
    }
  });

  managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
    start: 45
  }, [

  managePlayer.add(".playc", {
    start: 50
  });
Starting from the Good code
where all of the settings/playerVars are working.

Last Working Code 2 Version
https://jsfiddle.net/c0a7kdws/

Which needs to be updated to the New Code.

Similar to how this one was done.

Updated/Newer Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/

Which uses: combinePlayerOptions

Starting from Post#23

Working on Updating Code 2 to the new code that uses combinePlayerOptions.

I keep messing up trying to update

Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/c0a7kdws/

to use combinePlayerOptions.

Something ends up breaking each time I try.

Which was successfully done here.

Updated/Newer Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/