Troubleshooting playerVars on embedded youtube

Maybe the code that should be started with first.
Older Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/f1mwx4qe/
Which was the last version where the playerVars were working.
const defaults = {
playerVars: {
}
}
managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
playerVars: {
start: 45
}
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
playerVars: {
start: 50
}
});
Am I, or was I supposed to just copy and paste the code from:
Updated/Newer Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/
Into Older Code 2?
https://jsfiddle.net/f1mwx4qe/
If the answer is no, that’s where I messed up.
All I know is that, in the Updated/Newer Code 2
defaults should be changed to delaultOptions, which is what you said to do.
Though, it could probably stay as defaults being that it is a shorter name.
const defaults = {
playerVars: {
}
}
In Older Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/
This was changed to:
const defaultVars = defaults.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
defaults.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, defaults);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
This: Updated/Newer Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/pcgmvj7L/
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
In Older Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/f1mwx4qe/
This would be changed to what?
const defaultOptions = defaults;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
In the Updated/Newer Code 2 that would become what?
https://jsfiddle.net/gvzmnqas/