Troubleshooting headings - Foundation 5

Hello.

I’m having trouble finding the reason for the padding or margin that causing this heading to not be vertically aligned. I’m using Foundation 5 (foundation.css) and it’s so massive I can’t find the culprit. I’ve looked at all the heading selectors - even removed them and still no luck. I’ve tried using an inline reset and removed all padding and margin and still no joy. If I remove the css link it falls into place perfectly.
I don’t see anything using the inspector - must be missing it.

Here’s a link to page with test code. http://dev.ktbb.com/h2test.html

Thanks for any thoughts or solutions!

Hi dafmorgan, welcome to the forums.

If I understand aligned correctly. In the Inspector different vertical margins is found at line 3747 in the foundation.css:

Inspector-view

The actual ruleblock:

/* Default header styles */
h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6 {
  color: #222222;
  font-family: "Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, Roboto, Arial, sans-serif;
  font-style: normal;
  font-weight: normal;
  line-height: 1.4;
  margin-bottom: 0.5rem;
  margin-top: 0.2rem;
  text-rendering: optimizeLegibility; 
}
Hi,
Yes, been there. The margin values simply move the entire block up or down. They do not affect the position within the border block.
This is what I mean - I’ve visited all the obvious places within the css - all the usual suspects - and nothing has the effect of vertically aligning the text within its own space. The inspector doesn’t list any other elements that would have this effect that I can see.

<h2 style="border: 1px solid #cccccc;">Testing the Headings</h2>

with no css link - aligns perfectly. As soon as I hook it up to the foundation.css it moves.
I guess I will have to remove chunks of code “process of elimination” session until I find the culprit.

Thanks

Can we clarify the problem?

This is what I see on the link you posted:

Screen Shot 2021-05-01 at 12.31.20

Unless I’m missing something the text looks to be perfectly centred within that border box. If you look at the capital T and the Capital H then the space above and below is exactly the same. Obviously ascenders and decsenders may poke up and down depending on font etc but the text is perfectly centred.

The alignment looks exactly the same to me as a blank page with browser defaults albeit font, fons-size and line-height will all be different but the text will sit in the same place.

The space the text sits in is defined by the line-height which is 1.4 in the foundations css as opposed to normal which is 1.2 in most browsers. However this doesn’t affect where the text sits in that line-box and to some extent will depend on font construction as leading and half-leading may be built into the font itself.

If I look at the html outside of foundation then I see this:

Screen Shot 2021-05-01 at 12.54.08

Which is actually not as well centred due to the odd px line-height and there is one pixel more space under the capital H that at the top.

If you can specifically point to the appearance you would like then maybe we could work to a solution. I think however that I may be looking at the wrong problem :slight_smile: