Troubleshooting headings - Foundation 5

Hello.

I’m having trouble finding the reason for the padding or margin that causing this heading to not be vertically aligned. I’m using Foundation 5 (foundation.css) and it’s so massive I can’t find the culprit. I’ve looked at all the heading selectors - even removed them and still no luck. I’ve tried using an inline reset and removed all padding and margin and still no joy. If I remove the css link it falls into place perfectly.

I don’t see anything using the inspector - must be missing it.

Here’s a link to page with test code. http://dev.ktbb.com/h2test.html

Thanks for any thoughts or solutions!