Troubleshooting headings - Foundation 5

Hello.

I’m having trouble finding the reason for the padding or margin that causing this heading to not be vertically aligned. I’m using Foundation 5 (foundation.css) and it’s so massive I can’t find the culprit. I’ve looked at all the heading selectors - even removed them and still no luck. I’ve tried using an inline reset and removed all padding and margin and still no joy. If I remove the css link it falls into place perfectly.
I don’t see anything using the inspector - must be missing it.

Here’s a link to page with test code. http://dev.ktbb.com/h2test.html

Thanks for any thoughts or solutions!

#2

Hi dafmorgan, welcome to the forums.

If I understand aligned correctly. In the Inspector different vertical margins is found at line 3747 in the foundation.css:

Inspector-view

The actual ruleblock:

/* Default header styles */
h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6 {
  color: #222222;
  font-family: "Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, Roboto, Arial, sans-serif;
  font-style: normal;
  font-weight: normal;
  line-height: 1.4;
  margin-bottom: 0.5rem;
  margin-top: 0.2rem;
  text-rendering: optimizeLegibility; 
}
#3

Hi,
Yes, been there. The margin values simply move the entire block up or down. They do not affect the position within the border block.

Thanks