Trouble with wordpress WP_Query by tags

I’m trying to query custom post type of products and all the tags inside the $terms variable. I want this to work whether there is a single tag or multiple tags. The tags are not unique to the business types but general post tags

here is what I have so. I’m pretty sure the issue is in the tax_query section

$terms = get_field('tags_for_products'); if ($terms) { if (!is_array($terms)) { $terms = array($terms); } } $args = array( 'post_type' => 'product', 'posts_per_page' => -1, 'orderby' => 'rand', 'tax_query' => array( array( 'taxonomy' => 'tag', 'field' => 'slug', 'terms' => $terms, ), ), ); $products = new WP_Query($args);

this is the current array inside the $terms variable.