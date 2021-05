Hello guys,

I have problem with header. Currently I doing Responsive dizajn and there is a trouble. I dont know how to put .menu under logo.

When i write for navbar display:none, logo will be in center. But with navbar logo is not in center, like on picture

codepen: https://codepen.io/Adzikk/pen/rNyBYqb

Why it doesn’t work ?

Thank you for your help and have a nice day:)