So I got all excited about the possibilities of Tag Manager yesterday. I had been using Site Kit on a WP site, but it was slowing it down significantly, so I decided to dive into GTM.

BUT.

The GTM code is installed correctly. When I view source on all pages, itโ€™s there. But when I try to preview in GTM, Iโ€™m told no tags are found

Anyone come across this issue? Iโ€™m tearing my hair out