Trouble with fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)

#1

I have been given advice on this previously and was given code to try. I have been a bit busy to try it, but when I did, there was an error message: Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to undefined method mysqli_result::fetch() in C:\xampp\htdocs\dynamicsite\index1.php:7 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\dynamicsite\index1.php on line 7

I have no idea what to do about this error:

This is the code - with thanks to those who provided it on sitepoint.

<?php
require_once("db1.php");

	$data = array();
	$sql = "SELECT `id`, `pageheader`, `pagecontent` FROM pages ORDER BY id ASC";
	$query = $conn->query($sql);
	while($row = $query->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)){	
		$data[$row['id']] = $row;
	}
	
	$id = (isset($_GET['id']) && array_key_exists($_GET['id'],$data) ? $_GET['id'] : 1);
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Dynamic Site</title>
</head>
<body>

<table class="topmenu">
		<tr>
			<td>
				<h1 class="siteName">Site Name here</h1>
			</td>	
		</tr>
		<?php
		foreach($data as $rid => $row):
			echo '<tr>
				<td><a href="index.php?id='.$rid.'">'.$row['pageheader'].'</a></td>
			</tr>'."\r";
		endforeach;
		?>
    </table>

    <hr>

    <?php echo $data[$id]['pagecontent']; ?>

</body>
</html>

I ask for help as a total beginner.

#2

It looks like you may be mixing PDO and mysqli here.

#3

this should be

$query->fetch_assoc()

https://www.php.net/manual/en/mysqli-result.fetch-assoc.php

#4

In your previous thread for this, you were using the much simpler, more consistent, better designed, universal PDO extension. Why have you now switched your connection code to use the limited mysqli extension, which won’t work with the rest of code?

#5

Thanks for the help. I had seen it on another pdo site and thought it might help. I now know differently.

I changed the code and I get a list of the menus (links), however, when i select link I am sent to a new page with the home page information. This occurs with all links.

What I am aiming to do is to have different information on the same page (index1.php). So home, will be home stuff, news will show news stuff etc.

I am still using the same code (with the change added). I must be missing something.

I am grateful for the help so for and am asking for help to achieve my aim.

#6

One more reason to stick to PDO. There is no need to loop through the rows to make the ID become the index. Using the right PDO fetch mode will do that for you. See PDO::FETCH_UNIQUE
Of course it will only work with PDO, not mysql.

#7

Your links are inside index1.php but they point to index.php, is that ok?

C:\xampp\htdocs\dynamicsite\index1.php on line 7

<a href="index.php?id=