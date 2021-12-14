Trouble with fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)

I have been given advice on this previously and was given code to try. I have been a bit busy to try it, but when I did, there was an error message: Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to undefined method mysqli_result::fetch() in C:\xampp\htdocs\dynamicsite\index1.php:7 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\dynamicsite\index1.php on line 7

I have no idea what to do about this error:

This is the code - with thanks to those who provided it on sitepoint.

<?php
require_once("db1.php");

	$data = array();
	$sql = "SELECT `id`, `pageheader`, `pagecontent` FROM pages ORDER BY id ASC";
	$query = $conn->query($sql);
	while($row = $query->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)){	
		$data[$row['id']] = $row;
	}
	
	$id = (isset($_GET['id']) && array_key_exists($_GET['id'],$data) ? $_GET['id'] : 1);
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Dynamic Site</title>
</head>
<body>

<table class="topmenu">
		<tr>
			<td>
				<h1 class="siteName">Site Name here</h1>
			</td>	
		</tr>
		<?php
		foreach($data as $rid => $row):
			echo '<tr>
				<td><a href="index.php?id='.$rid.'">'.$row['pageheader'].'</a></td>
			</tr>'."\r";
		endforeach;
		?>
    </table>

    <hr>

    <?php echo $data[$id]['pagecontent']; ?>

</body>
</html>

I ask for help as a total beginner.

It looks like you may be mixing PDO and mysqli here.

this should be

$query->fetch_assoc()

https://www.php.net/manual/en/mysqli-result.fetch-assoc.php

In your previous thread for this, you were using the much simpler, more consistent, better designed, universal PDO extension. Why have you now switched your connection code to use the limited mysqli extension, which won’t work with the rest of code?

