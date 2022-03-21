Trouble with fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)

That was my point, using PDO with the FETCH_UNIQUE mode will create an array where the first column specified (in this case ID) becomes the array key for the row.
Fetch assoc will give you something like:-
$fetch = array(
0 => array( // Numeric key defined by fectch order
'id' => '5',
'pageheader' => 'home',
'pagecontent' => 'some content...'
),
1 => array(
'id' => '8',
'pageheader' => 'about',
'pagecontent' => 'some content...'
),
2 => array(
'id' => '11',
'pageheader' => 'contact',
'pagecontent' => 'some content...'
)
);
Where fetch unique will give you something like:-
$fetchUnique = array(
'5' => array( // Key taken from ID column
'pageheader' => 'home',
'pagecontent' => 'some content...'
),
'8' => array(
'pageheader' => 'about',
'pagecontent' => 'some content...'
),
'11' => array(
'pageheader' => 'contact',
'pagecontent' => 'some content...'
)
);
…Straight from the query without any further processing with loops etc. I don’t see any reason to prepare in this case, as there are no variables and the query is not repeated.