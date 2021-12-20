Trouble with fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)

I was also going to ask what the ‘view source’ is in your browser (the symptom is that of some broken html.)

If you are going to show someone the var_dump/print_r output, please output <pre> </pre> tags around it in your php code so that it will be readable. Also, for data that someone here might need to use to test with (since we don’t have or want your database), use var_export instead. And when posting these type of data dumps, surround it with three markdown back-ticks ```, the same as for posted code, so that the forum software won’t beautify it, converting all the double-quotes to useless smart/curly quotes.

You need to set the default fetch mode to assoc when you make the database connection, so that you don’t get double the data. Also, when you make the database connection, set emulated prepared queries to false (you want to use real prepared queries.)

There’s no good reason to catch a database exception unless it is for something that the visitor to your site can correct, such as inserting/updating duplicate or out of range submitted data. For all other database errors, they are fatal problems (php code execution should halt), that the visitor (including hackers who are intentionally trying to trigger errors) don’t need to know anything about. For these cases, simply let php catch and handle the database exception, where php will use its error related settings to control what happens with the actual error information (database statement errors will ‘automatically’ get displayed/logged the same as php errors.) For these fatal cases, remove any database exception try/catch logic you may currently have, simplifying your code.

While the person who came up with this single-query method to display both navigation and content was well intentioned, this is too closely coupled and won’t work once you have a large number of links where you need to add a search feature and/or pagination to limit the number of links that are displayed at one time. If someone finds a useful page on a site they should be able to book-mark the link and return to that page at any time. With added search/pagination, if the link they use is not in the default search/pagination result, the requested page content won’t be displayed. At the earliest opportunity, please add a separate query that uses the input id value to get the data needed to display the page content.