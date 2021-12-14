Trouble with fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)

I have been given advice on this previously and was given code to try. I have been a bit busy to try it, but when I did, there was an error message: Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to undefined method mysqli_result::fetch() in C:\xampp\htdocs\dynamicsite\index1.php:7 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\dynamicsite\index1.php on line 7

I have no idea what to do about this error:

This is the code - with thanks to those who provided it on sitepoint.

<?php
require_once("db1.php");

	$data = array();
	$sql = "SELECT `id`, `pageheader`, `pagecontent` FROM pages ORDER BY id ASC";
	$query = $conn->query($sql);
	while($row = $query->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC)){	
		$data[$row['id']] = $row;
	}
	
	$id = (isset($_GET['id']) && array_key_exists($_GET['id'],$data) ? $_GET['id'] : 1);
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <title>Dynamic Site</title>
</head>
<body>

<table class="topmenu">
		<tr>
			<td>
				<h1 class="siteName">Site Name here</h1>
			</td>	
		</tr>
		<?php
		foreach($data as $rid => $row):
			echo '<tr>
				<td><a href="index.php?id='.$rid.'">'.$row['pageheader'].'</a></td>
			</tr>'."\r";
		endforeach;
		?>
    </table>

    <hr>

    <?php echo $data[$id]['pagecontent']; ?>

</body>
</html>

I ask for help as a total beginner.

It looks like you may be mixing PDO and mysqli here.

this should be

$query->fetch_assoc()

https://www.php.net/manual/en/mysqli-result.fetch-assoc.php